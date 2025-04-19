LIV Golf's Anthony Kim speaks on putting "losers in their place" while sharing a wholesome post

Anthony Kim combined heart and heat in a heartfelt Instagram story. The LIV golfer will compete next week at LIV Golf Mexico from April 25 to 27.

He reshared an Instagram video post from @barstoolu about a security guard, who hadn't seen his family in Nigeria for years, at Providence College. Kim praised the students who raised money to gift the guard a free trip home. He also added his message to the story:

"We need more of this in the world & support good humans (heart emoji)... also important to put the losers in their place once in awhile (laughing emoji) yall know who u r, keep watching the show"

While Kim didn't specify who he referred to as "losers", it's likely directed at critics who have raised questions about his comeback. Kim returned to competitive golf after a gap of 12 years in 2024.

Anthony Kim's Instagram Story (@anthonykimofficial/IG)

Kim also shared a clip of him practising his golf swing at a driving range in another Instagram story on Friday. He wrote:

"4 Good Friday I wanna say 2 the few people who follow me 2 tell me I’m a addict & past mistakes thank u 4 helping me realize how far I have come. I hope 2 B as successful as yall 1 day 2 B able 2 pass judgement, apprec8 both the love/support and the h8"

For the unversed, Kim revealed last year that he struggled with substance abuse and was taken advantage of by "scam artists" during his break from the game.

Kim's stories come after his best finish in LIV Golf in two seasons. He tied for 29th at 2025 LIV Golf Miami. Last year, he finished 36th at LIV Golf Greenbrier. He's still finding consistency, and his performances so far haven't translated to wins.

Let's take a look at Anthony Kim's performance in the 2025 LIV Tournaments:

LIV Golf Riyadh : T49 (216, E)

: T49 (216, E) LIV Golf Adelaide : T51 (226, +10)

: T51 (226, +10) LIV Golf Hong Kong : T50 (210, E)

: T50 (210, E) LIV Golf Singapore : T47 (218, +5)

: T47 (218, +5) LIV Golf Miami: T29 (224, +8)

Anthony Kim says that he'd tell his younger self to be patient and appreciative

In a press conference at LIV Golf's last event in Miami, Anthony Kim was asked what he would tell his 25-year-old self, given everything he had been through. He replied (via ASAP Sports):

"There's not enough time in the day. I would tell him to be patient, to appreciate what you have in front of you, and really to take your time. Because if I took my time, I think I would have realized a lot more things. But I don't blame anybody but myself for the issues that I've had."

Kim said that because of his early success in golf and he got numerous opportunities, which 23-24-year-olds don’t get. However, he also admitted that once you go down the "slippery slope", it's hard to return, but he somehow made it through and felt "honoured" and "blessed" to still be here.

