Anthony Kim expresses regret on missing out on playing at The Masters: "Wat a special place?"

Anthony Kim recently shared videos of his golf swing on X. While asking fans for feedback on whether his swing had improved, he also mentioned that he regretted not being able to play at the Masters this year.

Kim also hit back at the "karens on Twitter" in the caption after reportedly facing online trolling. He wrote:

"Good mornin I C all the karens on twitter united 4 a group meeting on my account. many experts on twitter yet everyone hides behind a screen name. I love all of u. unfortunately not gonna be The Masters this week wat a special place. Sober is Dope. swing is getting better no?"

The Masters will take place from Thursday to Sunday (April 10-13). Although Anthony Kim did not qualify for the prestigious tournament, several fellow LIV Golf stars, such as Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Phil Mickelson, will compete at the Augusta National this week.

The Masters is arguably the most iconic tournament on the calendar of any golf league. The event will also herald in the Major season for 2025.

Has Anthony Kim ever played at the Masters?

Anthony Kim at The Masters 2010 (Source: Getty)

Anthony Kim has played at the Masters three times in the past. He first competed at the Major Championship in 2009, when he was only 23 years old, and had placed T20.

His best finish at the tournament came in 2010 when he ranked third behind Lee Westwood and winner Phil Mickelson. Kim had carded a total score of 12-under. His final appearance at Augusta National came in 2011 when he couldn't make the cut.

Kim slipped out of the golf scene a year later and didn't return until 2024, when he signed with LIV Golf. The current season will be his second year playing on the Saudi-backed circuit as a wildcard.

Last year, he placed second-to-last in the season-ending rankings. After a string of dismal performances in the 2025 season, the 39-year-old put on a solid show at the recently concluded Miami event at Trump Doral.

Kim placed T29 with a total score of 8-over. He will next be seen at the Mexico City event at the end of April.

