828K IG influencer reveals first-ever LIV Golf Duels release date: "Greatest video ever"

Golf Influencer Grant Horvat has shared the details of the upcoming LIV Golf Miami event on social media. The American golf influencer, who has a whopping 828K followers on his Instagram account, is gearing up to play in the Saudi league's exclusive The Duels Miami event.

The tournament will take place on April 5 and will be available to stream on Horvat's YouTube channel. On Friday, taking to his Instagram account, Horvat shared the details about the tournament along with the caption, which read:

"Tomorrow. 8PM EST. The greatest video we’ve ever dropped."

Grant Horvat has previously collaborated with LIV golfer Phil Mickelson for YouTube videos and is now gearing up to play in the LIV Golf Duels event. Meanwhile, this week, the Saudi league players have already started with the Miami event on Friday, and after the opening round, Mickelson settled in a tie for second place.

Mickelson had an amazing start to his campaign in the LIV Golf Miami event and scored 3-under in the first round. In the post-round press conference on Friday, he talked about playing with Horvat, saying, via Asap Sports:

"There's a number of things, but we really play off each other well. Because he drives it so straight, it allows me to take some risks in our matches, which is really fun. I think what I really is as he introduced me to the YouTube world.

"It's allowed me to do the things that I enjoy so maybe I don't have to corporate outings, but what I can do is the YouTube events because I really enjoy those. That's brought a lot of fun to my life. I've really enjoyed that aspect of it. And the fact that we keep winning," he added.

Meanwhile, Patrick Reed took the lead in the Miami event after the opening round on Friday. While the LIV Golf Miami event will continue until its finale on Sunday, April 6, the Duels will take place on April 5.

Who will be playing in the LIV Golf Duels?

LIV Golf Duels is an exclusive nine-hole event that will feature a total of six teams. For the event, Phil Mickelson and Grant Horvat will team up to play together, while Bubba Watson will team up with Luke Kwon, who won the PGA Tour's Creator Classic earlier this year. It will also feature some other renowned golf influencers such as Fat Perez, Georgia Bryan, and Wesley Bryan.

Here are the teams playing at the LIV Golf Duels:

Sergio Garcia and George Bryan

Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon

Joaquin Niemann and Rick Shiels

Phil Mickelson and Grant Horvat

Dustin Johnson and Wesley Bryan

Cameron Smith and Fat Perez

