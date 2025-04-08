Brooks Koepka cheered by founder of Jena Sims' endorsed brand ahead of the 2025 Masters

Brooks Koepka will be making his 10th appearance at the MastersTournament, starting April 10 at Augusta National Golf Club.

A social media post ahead of the tournament featuring Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, drew interest when it was reposted by the founder of a swimwear brand, LainSnow.

Sims was featured in an Instagram reel posted by Becca Ingle, a travel blogger and the founder of LainSnow, a brand Sims promotes. The reel, which appeared on the accounts @lainsnow and @beccaingle, showed Sims wearing one of the looks from the brand.

The captions for the reel read:

“When you’d be wearing this at the Masters m but you have a baby instead…”

The caption included tags for the Masters Team, Koepka and Sims.

Jena Sims commented on beccaingle and lainsnow Instagram reel. Image Source: IG/ beccaingle & lainsnow

In the comments, Sims responded:

“Tbh, it’s freezing so you’re not missing much,” referring to the weather at Augusta.

The post was about an upcoming product launch and included a family-matching clothing line.

Brooks Koepka Masters status after exemption

Brooks Koepka qualified for the 2025 Masters by winning the 2023 PGA Championship, which came with a five-year exemption. His best finishes at Augusta are tied for second place in 2019 and 2023. He tied for 45th in 2024.

Brooks Koepka’s name appears among 95 players who are set to compete at the 2025 Masters, according to the competition website.

Here's the complete list of competing players:

Scottie Scheffler

Jon Rahm

Hideki Matsuyama

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Sergio Garcia

Danny Willett

Jordan Spieth

Bubba Watson

Adam Scott

Charl Schwartzel

Phil Mickelson

Angel Cabrera

Zach Johnson

Mike Weir

Jose Maria Olazabal

Bernhard Langer

Fred Couples

Xander Schauffele

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Collin Morikawa

Bryson DeChambeau

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

Brian Harman

Cameron Smith

Hiroshi Tai (a)

Jose Luis Ballester (a)

Noah Kent (a)

Evan Beck (a)

Justin Hastings

Ludvig Åberg

Max Homa

Will Zalatoris

Tyrrell Hatton

Cameron Young

Matthieu Pavon

Adam Schenk

Cameron Davis

Viktor Hovland

Thomas Detry

Rory McIlroy

Patrick Cantlay

Tony Finau

Thriston Lawrence

Taylor Pendrith

Davis Riley

Robert MacIntyre

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Aaron Rai

Keegan Bradley

Patton Kizzire

Kevin Yu

Matt McCarty

J.T. Poston

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Rafael Campos

Maverick McNealy

Nick Taylor

Harris English

Brian Campbell

Joe Highsmith

Sam Burns

Sungjae Im

Sahith Theegala

Shane Lowry

Byeong Hun An

Russell Henley

Akshay Bhatia

Billy Horschel

Tommy Fleetwood

Sepp Straka

Chris Kirk

Tom Hoge

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Kim

Nick Dunlap

Max Greyserman

Rasmus Hojgaard

Jason Day

Corey Conners

Denny McCarthy

Justin Rose

Min Woo Lee

Lucas Glover

J.J. Spaun

Stephan Jaeger

Daniel Berger

Laurie Canter

Michael Kim

Nicolai Hojgaard

Joaquin Niemann

(as per The Associated Press)

