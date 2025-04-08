Brooks Koepka cheered by founder of Jena Sims' endorsed brand ahead of the 2025 Masters

Brooks Koepka will be making his 10th appearance at the MastersTournament, starting April 10 at Augusta National Golf Club.
A social media post ahead of the tournament featuring Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, drew interest when it was reposted by the founder of a swimwear brand, LainSnow.
Sims was featured in an Instagram reel posted by Becca Ingle, a travel blogger and the founder of LainSnow, a brand Sims promotes. The reel, which appeared on the accounts @lainsnow and @beccaingle, showed Sims wearing one of the looks from the brand.
The captions for the reel read:
“When you’d be wearing this at the Masters m but you have a baby instead…”
The caption included tags for the Masters Team, Koepka and Sims.
In the comments, Sims responded:
“Tbh, it’s freezing so you’re not missing much,” referring to the weather at Augusta.
The post was about an upcoming product launch and included a family-matching clothing line.
Brooks Koepka Masters status after exemption
Brooks Koepka qualified for the 2025 Masters by winning the 2023 PGA Championship, which came with a five-year exemption. His best finishes at Augusta are tied for second place in 2019 and 2023. He tied for 45th in 2024.
Brooks Koepka’s name appears among 95 players who are set to compete at the 2025 Masters, according to the competition website.
Here's the complete list of competing players:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Jon Rahm
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Dustin Johnson
- Patrick Reed
- Sergio Garcia
- Danny Willett
- Jordan Spieth
- Bubba Watson
- Adam Scott
- Charl Schwartzel
- Phil Mickelson
- Angel Cabrera
- Zach Johnson
- Mike Weir
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Bernhard Langer
- Fred Couples
- Xander Schauffele
- Brooks Koepka
- Justin Thomas
- Collin Morikawa
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Wyndham Clark
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Brian Harman
- Cameron Smith
- Hiroshi Tai (a)
- Jose Luis Ballester (a)
- Noah Kent (a)
- Evan Beck (a)
- Justin Hastings
- Ludvig Åberg
- Max Homa
- Will Zalatoris
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Cameron Young
- Matthieu Pavon
- Adam Schenk
- Cameron Davis
- Viktor Hovland
- Thomas Detry
- Rory McIlroy
- Patrick Cantlay
- Tony Finau
- Thriston Lawrence
- Taylor Pendrith
- Davis Riley
- Robert MacIntyre
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Aaron Rai
- Keegan Bradley
- Patton Kizzire
- Kevin Yu
- Matt McCarty
- J.T. Poston
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Rafael Campos
- Maverick McNealy
- Nick Taylor
- Harris English
- Brian Campbell
- Joe Highsmith
- Sam Burns
- Sungjae Im
- Sahith Theegala
- Shane Lowry
- Byeong Hun An
- Russell Henley
- Akshay Bhatia
- Billy Horschel
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sepp Straka
- Chris Kirk
- Tom Hoge
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Kim
- Nick Dunlap
- Max Greyserman
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Jason Day
- Corey Conners
- Denny McCarthy
- Justin Rose
- Min Woo Lee
- Lucas Glover
- J.J. Spaun
- Stephan Jaeger
- Daniel Berger
- Laurie Canter
- Michael Kim
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Joaquin Niemann
(as per The Associated Press)