Amanda Balionis shares an update on her visit to her ‘favorite animal shelter’

Amanda Balionis has already reached New Orleans for the Zurich Classic. And well, she has also remarked on it as one of her favorite weeks of the year. But why is it so?

The CBS reporter is a keen animal lover and has been involved with dog rescue teams. She even supports her non-profit organization, Puppies and Golf, but it is not limited to that. She is also involved with other animal rescue organizations.

Balionis shared a video of her visiting another animal shelter in New Orleans on her Instagram account. In the caption, she wrote:

“Come with me to visit one of my favorite animal shelters @animalrescueno before the @zurich_classic 💙”

In the video, Amanda Balionis began by saying how excited she was to visit the organization called Arno, and how it has been her passion. She even termed it as ‘the Genesis of Puppies and Golf.’ She said:

“We ( @puppiesandgolf ) have been partnering with this incredible rescue for the last five years. The work they do in the New Orleans community is unwavering and unmatched. They have SO MANY perfect pups ready for their forever home. If ya see one you may be into, you can find all of their info on @animalrescueno ‘s page!”

Amanda Balionis even requested her followers to keep themselves updated with the work of Puppies and Golf by following their official Instagram page.

The establishment of Amanda Balionis’s Puppies and Golf

Puppies and Golf is a non-profit organization founded in 2020 by CBS Golf Analyst Amanda Balionis Renner, who also serves as its president. The organization was established to assist rescue dogs, animal shelters, and service dog programs across the United States.

Balionis was inspired to start the initiative after volunteering with K9s for Warriors while working with the PGA Tour in Jacksonville, Florida. Her experience highlighted the impact dogs can have on individuals, particularly those dealing with service-related challenges.

The mission of Puppies and Golf centers on connecting dogs with people and enhancing quality of life through long-term companionship, especially for military veterans. The organization operates through three main areas of focus.

First, it provides financial support and increased visibility to rescue shelters and organizations working to save dogs. Second, it offers emergency grants to dog owners who are facing unexpected expenses related to medical or behavioral care.

Third, the non-profit backs service dog programs that assist veterans coping with post-traumatic stress and other difficulties related to military service. In addition to its core initiatives, Puppies and Golf uses the broad audience of professional sports to raise awareness about dog adoption and the benefits of rescuing animals.

Through public outreach, grant programs, and partnerships, the organization continues to advocate for the well-being of rescue dogs and supports their integration into supportive, loving homes. It aims to strengthen the bond between humans and dogs while addressing the needs of animals and people.

