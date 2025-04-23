Amanda Balionis shares a message for her ‘travel friends’

Amanda Balionis is one of the busiest reporters when the golf season starts. The 38-year old Broadcast Journalist from CBS Network covers NFL and Golf as a part of her job. Balionis' work requires her to travel to new locations from time to time to cover golf events.

Fans can go through a lot of these memories since Balionis loves to share them on her Instagram, where she currently holds around 344k followers. On Wednesday, April 23, Balionis shared a story for her followers and friends as well.

In the photo, Balionis could be seen holding up a bag of apparel from the clothing brand Momomin. As per her caption, this was not a promotional post at all. Here's what Amanda Balionis wrote on her Instagram story:

"...and snuck in some retail therapy at the cutest store @monominshop post workout. For all my travel friends: I cannot stress how much l love being back on Gclasspass... just had a great bootcamp workout at a gym in a really cool part of town I wouldn't have discovered otherwise. It's a great way to explore a new city and stay on track 💪"

Screenshot from Balionis' story/IG: @balionis

It should be noted that Amanda Balionis has been a part of CBS Network since 2017. She has covered events starting from regular tournament golf to golf Major championships like The Masters Tournament. Her Instagram posts pretty much summed up her time in Georgia and Hilton Head.

Balionis also shared a story with a link to the products that she uses during her travelling days. Take a look at Amanda Balionis' Instagram story here:

"Linking up an old picture to share some of my lifestyle essentials while on the road 🤍"

Taken from Balionis' story on Instagram/IG: @balionis

The CBS journalist covered 2025 RBC Heritage last week. From April 24, she will be present at TPC Louisiana to attend the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Fans will witness Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy defend their 2024 title at this $9.2 million event.

Amanda Balionis shares adorable update before Zurich Classic

Amanda Balionis' success travels beyond the golf courses. Apart from being a great commentator, she is a proud owner of Puppies and Golf, a non-profit organisation. They provide a platform for dogs in need of a shelter.

Before she sets foot into TPC Louisiana, Balionis shared a heartwarming video from the Animal Rescue Center, New Orleans.

"Come with me to visit one of my favorite animal shelters @animalrescueno before the @zurich_classic 💙

"We ( @puppiesandgolf) have been partnering with this incredible rescue for the last five years. The work they do in the New Orleans community is unwavering and unmatched. They have SO MANY perfect pups ready for their forever home. If ya see one you may be into, you can find all of their info on @animalrescueno's page!..."

Balionis and Puppies and Golf have been a savior to animals in a lot of cases. During the devastating Pacific Palisades fires and Hurricane Helene, they raised money through social media campaigns and donated for the cause.

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More