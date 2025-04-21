Amanda Balionis shares her ‘favorite week of the year’ ahead of Zurich Classic

Apart from being an experienced media personality, CBS reporter Amanda Balionis is also heavily involved in charitable initiatives. In fact, she runs her own non-profit organization, Puppies and Golf.

Balionis will be travelling to Louisiana to cover the Zurich Classic. However, along with reporting duties, she will also be bringing in Puppies and Golf along with her to the PGA Tour event.

She recently took to her Instagram stories to tease the special news with her followers. Balionis shared a picture of her interacting with kids and dogs. Sporting a dark attire and a wide grin on her face, she wrote:

"Always one of my favorite weeks of the year as we bring Puppies and Golf to the Zurich Classic! Stay tuned for what we have in store this week."

Image via @balionis

Amanda Balionis has undertaken several causes under the Puppes and Golf banner. She conducts summer camps, adoption drives and has also supported relief efforts during the recent LA wildfires

According to Puppies and Golf's Instagram page, the non-profit organization aims to support and promote shelters nationwide "with a focus on connecting humans & dogs for a lifetime of purpose and companionship." Amanda Balionis was last seen covering the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town.

"This one was full of emotion and gratitude" - Amanda Balionis on Justin Thomas's RBC Heritage victory

After her brief hiatus from golf coverage last year, CBS reporter Amanda Balionis has been an active part of the media rounds this PGA Tour season.

Sporting a red co-ord set, she was present at the RBC Heritage last week. She interviewed victor Justin Thomas after his thrilling win at Harbour Town. The senior reporter even shared a post about the special moment, writing:

"It’s been nearly three years but Justin Thomas is again a champion! With his wife, Jillian, and his daughter, Molly Grace, there to celebrate, this one was full of emotion and gratitude. Win number 16 may have taken some time, but it was very clearly worth the wait."

Justin Thomas sealed his first victory after 2022 at the RBC Heritage last week. The last title he won was the 2022 PGA Championship.

So it was certainly an emotional moment for Thomas to finally lift a trophy after over two years. He took an early lead in the tournament as he topped the standings in the first two rounds.

However, he incurred a one-stroke penalty after the ball moved a little while he was clearing the surrounding debris in the bunker. He finished his round trailing behind leader Si Woo Kim by one stroke.

However, he made a quick comeback as he posted a clean scorecard in the final round and prevailed over Andrew Novak in a playoff, 3-4.

