Justin Thomas gets emotional in an interview with Amanda Balionis after winning 2025 RBC Heritage

Justin Thomas recorded his first win after a drought of two years at the 2025 RBC Heritage this week. The last time he had won a title was at the 2022 PGA Championship.
He prevailed over Andrew Novak in the final playoff, 3-4, to secure the iconic plaid jacket on Sunday. Thomas was visibly emotional as he gave an interview to CBS reporter Amanda Balionis after winning the tournament. He said:
"Winning's hard. It's really, really hard but I worked my butt off and stayed patient, stayed positive,"
He also expressed his appreciation for his "great wife," daughter, and team. It has been a hard road for the US golfer to secure a victory after two years. He mentioned that he didn't realize how much he had "missed winning."
"Just take for granted for sometimes when you get on those runs. Didn't realise how much I missed winning. Battling out there today was so much fun,"
Amanda Balionis told Thomas that she had spoken to his father, asking what he told the golfer about his performance this week. His father, Mike, told the experienced reporter that he asked Thomas to go and have fun, and he knew how to do it.
To which the ace golfer reportedly replied that he hadn't let the week come to him. Balionis asked how he let the week come to him. Thomas answered,
"It was a little bit of both. I mean it's so hard to force the issue on a course like this. So firm, so fast. It was just so fun to play. I mean, I am really, really proud of myself today, how patient I was,"
Along with the title, Justin Thomas also won $3.6M at the RBC Heritage this week.
How did Justin Thomas play at the RBC Heritage?
Justin Thomas put up consistently solid performances throughout the week at the RBC Heritage. He started his campaign at the 71-par course with an impressive 61. The ace golfer hit eleven birdies and one bogey on Thursday.
He continued this fantastic run with four birdies and two bogeys in the second round to put up a score of 69. He had been leading the standings up until the end of Round 2.
During Round 3, he incurred a one-stroke penalty on the par-5 2nd hole as the ball moved a little while he was clearing the debris surrounding it after his shot landed in the bunker. Nevertheless, Thomas finished his round at 69 with four birdies and two bogeys. He lost his lead to Si Woo Kim by one stroke after the third round.
In Round 4 on Sunday, Thomas put up a clean score sheet with three birdies to close the day at 68. He went into a playoff with Andrew Novak, in which he prevailed, 3-4.