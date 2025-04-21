  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Justin Thomas
  • Justin Thomas gets emotional in an interview with Amanda Balionis after winning 2025 RBC Heritage

Justin Thomas gets emotional in an interview with Amanda Balionis after winning 2025 RBC Heritage

By Ira Deokule
Modified Apr 21, 2025 01:22 GMT
RBC Heritage 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage 2025 (Source: Getty)

Justin Thomas recorded his first win after a drought of two years at the 2025 RBC Heritage this week. The last time he had won a title was at the 2022 PGA Championship.

Ad

He prevailed over Andrew Novak in the final playoff, 3-4, to secure the iconic plaid jacket on Sunday. Thomas was visibly emotional as he gave an interview to CBS reporter Amanda Balionis after winning the tournament. He said:

"Winning's hard. It's really, really hard but I worked my butt off and stayed patient, stayed positive,"

He also expressed his appreciation for his "great wife," daughter, and team. It has been a hard road for the US golfer to secure a victory after two years. He mentioned that he didn't realize how much he had "missed winning."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Just take for granted for sometimes when you get on those runs. Didn't realise how much I missed winning. Battling out there today was so much fun,"
Ad

Amanda Balionis told Thomas that she had spoken to his father, asking what he told the golfer about his performance this week. His father, Mike, told the experienced reporter that he asked Thomas to go and have fun, and he knew how to do it.

To which the ace golfer reportedly replied that he hadn't let the week come to him. Balionis asked how he let the week come to him. Thomas answered,

Ad
"It was a little bit of both. I mean it's so hard to force the issue on a course like this. So firm, so fast. It was just so fun to play. I mean, I am really, really proud of myself today, how patient I was,"

Along with the title, Justin Thomas also won $3.6M at the RBC Heritage this week.

Ad

How did Justin Thomas play at the RBC Heritage?

Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage 2025 - Final Round (Source: Getty)
Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage 2025 - Final Round (Source: Getty)

Justin Thomas put up consistently solid performances throughout the week at the RBC Heritage. He started his campaign at the 71-par course with an impressive 61. The ace golfer hit eleven birdies and one bogey on Thursday.

Ad

He continued this fantastic run with four birdies and two bogeys in the second round to put up a score of 69. He had been leading the standings up until the end of Round 2.

During Round 3, he incurred a one-stroke penalty on the par-5 2nd hole as the ball moved a little while he was clearing the debris surrounding it after his shot landed in the bunker. Nevertheless, Thomas finished his round at 69 with four birdies and two bogeys. He lost his lead to Si Woo Kim by one stroke after the third round.

In Round 4 on Sunday, Thomas put up a clean score sheet with three birdies to close the day at 68. He went into a playoff with Andrew Novak, in which he prevailed, 3-4.

About the author
Ira Deokule

Ira Deokule

Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.

Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.

Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications