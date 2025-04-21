Where did Scottie Scheffler finish at the 2025 RBC Heritage? Leaderboard explored

Scottie Scheffler finished T8 at the RBC Heritage this week. He had arrived at the tournament as the defending champion.

Scheffler started his RBC Heritage campaign with an impressive 64. He recorded a clean score sheet with seven birdies on the 71-par course. His game slipped a bit in the second round as he hit three birdies and two bogeys to close the day at 70.

The World No. 1 improved his form in the third round, posting five birdies and two bogeys to finish the day at 68. In the final round on Sunday, Scottie Scheffler carded five birdies, two bogeys, and one double bogey to score 70.

He posted a total score of 12-under at the event. The ace golfer's T8 ranking at the RBC Heritage was his fifth top-10 finish this season out of eight starts.

RBC Heritage 2025 leaderboard explored ft. Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 RBC Heritage - Final Round (Source: Imagn)

Justin Thomas won his first title since the 2022 PGA Championship at the RBC Heritage this week. He won over Andrew Novak in the final playoff, 3-4, to secure the iconic plaid jacket.

Scottie Scheffler tied with Russell Henley and Si Woo Kim in the eighth spot. Here's taking a look at the full leaderboard of the 2025 RBC Heritage:

1 J. Thomas -17

2 A. Novak -17

T3 B. Harman -14

T3 M. Hughes -14

T3 D. Berger -14

T3 M. McNealy -14

7 T. Fleetwood -13

T8 R. Henley -12

T8 S. Kim -12

T8 S. Scheffler -12

T11 J. Poston -11

T11 S. Im -11

T13 P. Cantlay -10

T13 S. Straka -10

T13 S. Burns -10

T13 C. Davis -10

T13 V. Hovland -10

T18 K. Bradley -9

T18 C. Kirk -9

T18 S. Lowry -9

T18 J. Spieth -9

T18 T. Hoge -9

T18 X. Schauffele -9

T18 E. Cole -9

T18 S. Valimaki -9

T18 R. Hisatsune -9

T27 B. Horschel -8

T27 M. Greyserman -8

T27 W. Clark -8

T27 D. Thompson -8

T27 R. Gerard -8

T32 B. Cauley -7

T32 M. Kuchar -7

T32 S. Jaeger -7

T32 T. Detry -7

T32 B. Campbell -7

T32 A. Eckroat -7

T38 T. Finau -6

T38 B. An -6

T38 M. Fitzpatrick -6

T38 A. Rai -6

T42 P. Rodgers -5

T42 J. Rose -5

T42 C. Bezuidenhout -5

T42 T. Pendrith -5

T42 J. Spaun -5

T42 M. Pavon -5

T42 A. Bhatia -5

T49 J. Day -4

T49 A. Scott -4

T49 N. Taylor -4

T49 C. Conners -4

T49 D. McCarthy -4

T54 M. Kim -3

T54 W. Zalatoris -3

T54 C. Morikawa -3

T54 L. Aberg -3

T54 C. Young -3

T54 S. Stevens -3

T54 K. Vilips -3

T61 L. Glover -2

T61 A. Hadwin -2

T61 G. Woodland -2

T61 M. Lee -2

T61 J. Bridgeman -2

T66 H. English -1

T66 R. Macintyre -1

68 R. Fowler E

69 S. Theegala 1

70 M. Homa 2

71 N. Dunlap 6

72 J. Highsmith 7

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More