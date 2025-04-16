Amanda Balionis shares her favorite outfits from Masters week

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis took to her Instagram story on Wednesday afternoon to share what she called some of her favorite outfits she wore at The 2025 Masters last week. Balionis covers golf and football for CBS and was at Augusta National to report on the Masters last week.

Amanda Balionis is one of the most popular personalities at CBS Sports and at golf media overall. She has more than 341,000 followers on Instagram and shares updates near-daily basis. Balionis posted on her Instagram stories on Wednesday, linking her online shop where followers can buy the same outfits. She wrote,

"Some fits from last week that I loved."

"Can't get over the green crystal details on this blazer!"

Amanda Balionis' Instagram story posts on Wednesday - Source - Instagram@balionis

After his remarkable victory at Augusta National on Sunday, Rory McIlroy was interviewed by Amanda Balionis while he donned his green jacket. This caused fodder on social media after last spring's rumors that the two were romantically involved after McIlroy filed for divorce against his wife. The two eventually reconciled last summer.

Amanda Balionis praises Rory McIlroy, remarks upon time at Augusta after thrilling Masters Tournament

Amanda Balionis interviews Rory McIlroy at The 2025 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

After Amanda Balionis interviewed Rory McIlroy at Augusta National following his victory and his completing the career Grand Slam, she shared an Instagram post congratulating him. The post featured a picture of the two during the interview, with McIlroy in his long-awaited green jacket. She wrote in the caption,

"It took 17 Masters starts, 11 years of attempting to complete the career Grand Slam and 73 this week but Rory McIlroy has his Green Jacket and has solidified his legacy alongside Tiger, Jack, Gary, Hogan and Sarazen. What a week and a battle down to the very end."

The post has gone viral on social media, accumulating more than 41,000 likes and over 160 comments. Many of the comments on the post made note of the rumors from 2024 that the two were romantically involved.

Meanwhile, the Northern Irishman claimed a memorable victory to complete a career Grand Slam. He also ended his 11-year wait for the major title, having won the PGA Championship and The Open Championship in 2014.

McIlroy overcame Justin Rose in the playoff after recording 11-under par at Augusta National. Patrick Reed finished in the third position while the current No. 1 Scottie Scheffler claimed fourth spot on the leaderboard with eight-under par.

CBS will turn its attention to the RBC Heritage this upcoming weekend. The network has the coverage of the third and final rounds of the golf tournament in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

