How many spots has Justin Thomas jumped in US Ryder Cup standings post RBC Heritage triumph?

Justin Thomas moved up three spots in the US Ryder Cup rankings after his win at the RBC Heritage. He is currently placed sixth in the standings with 7582.83 points.

Ad

Thomas won his first title since 2022 at the RBC Heritage. He had consistently put up solid performances throughout the week, even taking the lead in the first two rounds. However, he was awarded an one stroke penalty after the ball moved a little while he was trying to clear the surrounding debris in the bunker.

After Round 3, Si Woo Kim took over the lead from Justin Thomas by one stroke. However, the latter recovered quickly as he posted a clean scorecard in the final round. The American golfer was pushed into a playoff with Andrew Novak, where he prevailed, 3-4, to secure the iconic plaid jacket.

Ad

Trending

Victory at the RBC Heritage aided Thomas' chances of automatically getting into the US Ryder Cup team this year. The prestigious biennial tournament will take place at Bethpage Black in New York in September.

The team will feature a total of 12 members. Six golfers will receive automatic qualification while the rest will be selected by the captain. This year, the US team will be led by Keegan Bradley.

With his sixth place in the standings at the moment, Thomas is very much in contention to make the team. Interestingly, he had been worried about his chances after his dismal show at The Masters a week prior. He had finished T36 at Augusta National this year and was ranked ninth in the standings.

Ad

"It's a tough spot to be in, but it's also self-inflicted. It's a huge goal of mine, but I feel like if I keep doing what I'm doing and get in contention to win some tournaments and start winning some tournaments and majors, then it'll all take care of itself," Justin Thomas had said at the time via ESPN.

Ad

The ace golfer has played in three Ryder Cup teams so far - 2018, 2021, and 2023. In the last edition of the tournament, Team US lost to Team Europe 11 1/2 - 16 1/2.

Which golfers are placed ahead of Justin Thomas in the US Ryder Cup standings?

Being sixth, five golfers are obviously placed ahead of Justin Thomas in the US Ryder Cup standings after the RBC Heritage. They are:

Ad

Scottie Scheffler with 14,578.75 points Xander Schauffele with 11,133.11 points Collin Morikawa with 8585.597 points Bryson DeChambeau with 8190.00 points Russell Henley with 7824.20 points

However, the RBC Heritage results had no effect on the standings of the top five golfers. The Tour average at the moment is 1320.858 points (per the PGA Tour).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More