Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley reacts to Rory McIlroy’s “ridiculous” feat following Masters win

Keegan Bradley spoke about Rory McIlroy's recent feat at Augusta at his latest interview. He appeared as a guest alongside Akshay Bhatia on the podcast, Subpar, co-hosted by Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz

The PGA Tour player and Ryder Cup captain is on Hilton Head Island at the moment as he's competing in the RBC Heritage. Bradley spoke about multiple topics, including the Ryder Cup and responsibilities as a captain, playing in the TGL, among others.

Keegan Bradley at the RBC Heritage 2025 - Source: Getty

One of the questions posed to Bradley was about his reaction to witnessing Rory McIlroy's brilliant win at The Masters at Augusta last week. The US Ryder Cup captain expressed the nervousness he experienced while watching McIlroy play during the final round. He said (8:22):

"I was nervous, watching. I wasn't playing and I had this feeling that I don't know if another human being in the golf world has felt that type of pressure ever."

Bradley spoke about the significane of winning The Masters Tournament:

"People can say all they want about all these other majors, the Masters is the biggest one. And to tick that off to win that you're looking at a lifetime of celebration, forget about the Grand Slam, you win the Masters you're doing that till you're 85."

Expressing how crucial Rory McIlroy's win at Augusta was, he added:

"It's something that's really special. And for a player like Rory not to have that is ridiculous. So I'm excited he did."

The American golfer missed the cut at The 2025 Masters after he shot over-par scores of 74 and 73 in the first two rounds of the event.

Later in the interview, Keegan Bradley explained how he liked the chances of the US Team at the upcoming Ryder Cup, which will be played at Bethpage Black Golf Course in New York.

Keegan Bradley will be seen alongside Rory McIlroy in the film Happy Gilmore 2

Bradley is among the PGA Tour players who will be making a cameo appearances in the second installation of the film, Happy Gilmore. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, and Jordan Spieth are few of the other golfers who'll be seen in the movie.

On the Subpar podcast, Keegan Bradley spoke about being on the set of Happy Gilmore 2 and appreciated the male lead, Adam Sandler. Bradley described the actor to be the "nicest and most genuine person". The movie is set to be released on July 25, 2025

Bradley is currently tied for ninth position on the leaderboard at the 2025 RBC Heritage with an overall score of 10-under. He is five shots off the lead going into the final round. Rory McIlroy has skipped the PGA Tour Signature event this year.

