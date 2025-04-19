Rory McIlroy’s astonishing $13,257,558 earnings in 2025 broken down

Rory McIlroy has finally claimed his maiden Masters title after an 11-year major championship drought. The Northern Irishman has reportedly earned over $13 million from his appearances this year.

McIlroy’s love for golf began when his father took him to the golf course at the tender age of two. He nurtured his passion for the game until he began his amateur career and won the Irish Amateur Close Championship twice and the 2006 European Amateur. He turned pro in 2007 and has 29 PGA Tour wins and five major championship titles.

Rory McIlroy has made six PGA Tour starts this year. Per the PGA Tour, he has earned a total of $13,257,558 from his PGA Tour events. Here’s a breakdown of his 2025 earnings:

Total earnings: $13,257,558

Earnings per start: $2,209,593

Earnings per round: $552,398

Earnings per hole: $30,689

Earnings per shot: $8,011

McIlroy’s first PGA Tour start of the year was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which he won. He went home with $3.6 million, one of his highest payouts this year. Following that, he competed in the Genesis Invitational and won $270,714 for his T17 finish. He also competed in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he placed T15 and won $349,000.

The highest payout the 35-year-old has gotten this year was from the Players Championship, where he won and received $4.5 million for his performance. After that, he teed off in the Texas Children’s Houston Open where he won $337,844 for finishing T5. His second highest payout was $4.2 million from the Masters Tournament.

How many PGA Tour events did Rory McIlroy win last year?

Rory McIlroy’s performances so far this year have been significantly better compared to last year. In 2024, he made 19 PGA Tour starts and won two events. He won the Wells Fargo Championship in Quail Hollow Club and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Shane Lowry.

McIlroy’s best result at the major championships last year was second place in the U.S. Open. He missed the cut at The Open Championship and finished at T22 and T12 in the Masters Tournament and PGA Championship, respectively.

The 29-time PGA Tour winner also made seven European Tour starts in 2024 and won two events on the circuit. He claimed the title at the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic and the DP World Tour Championship. He also placed second in the Amgen Irish Open and finished at T3 in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Despite Rory McIlroy’s stellar record, he is yet to secure an Olympic gold medal. He teed off in the Olympic Men’s Golf Competition last year in Paris, but finished at T5 with 15-under.

Notably, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won the Olympic gold medal in golf last year with 19-under.

