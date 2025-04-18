Scottie Scheffler makes fun of the PGA Tour’s futile attempt at pace of play at the RBC Heritage, allowing range finders

Scottie Scheffler is currently competing in the 2025 RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina. The PGA Tour has been receiving plenty of criticism from fans for the slow play in recent months, and to curb the same, the tour decided to allow range finders this week at the 2025 RBC Heritage.

However, Scottie Scheffler isn't too happy with this decision, as he made fun of the PGA Tour's decision to allow range finders this week.

"I will just ask Ted [Scott] what he wants to do. I don't really care. You know, he's the one who gets the number, and I'm sure we'll have it in the bag, I think," Scheffler said.

He then continued and explained why range finders won't increase the pace of play and stated what he feels actually affects the pace of play in professional golf.

"I mean, is it going to help the pace of play? Maybe a few minutes, will it be anything significant? No," Scheffler said via Zire Golf.

"I think this tournament, which significantly affects the pace of play, is the walkability of the golf course. And I think we're playing twosomes all week, which, I mean, it'll go from being probably five hours round to maybe four hours or less."

"So I think when you see the biggest changes in pace of play, it all comes from, I think, going from three guys to two guys in pairing, it's just easier to get around the golf course," Scheffler added.

Hence, it is clear that the two-time major championship winner does not feel that the PGA Tour's attempt will make a real difference.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler had a decent showing last week, where he carded -8 for the event and remained solo fourth at the 2025 Masters.

How has Scottie Scheffler performed at the 2025 RBC Heritage so far?

Scottie Scheffler has made an incredible start to the 2025 RBC Heritage and was T3 for the event after day one. He carded -7 on day one and remains just three strokes behind the lead as Justin Thomas and Andrew Novak are leading the tournament at -10.

The second round of the 2025 RBC Heritage is currently underway, with Scheffler and a few other golfers yet to tee off.

T1. Justin Thomas -10

Justin Thomas T1. Andrew Novak -10

Andrew Novak 3. Mackenzie Hughes -8

Mackenzie Hughes T4. J.T. Poston -7

J.T. Poston T4. Wyndham Clark -7

Wyndham Clark T4. Stephan Jaeger -7

Stephan Jaeger T4. Brian Campbell -7

Brian Campbell T4. Cam Davis -7

Cam Davis T4. Russell Henley - 7

Russell Henley - T4. Scottie Scheffler - 7

Scottie Scheffler - T12. Karl Vilips - 6

Karl Vilips - T12. Max Greyserman -6

Max Greyserman T12. Ryan Gerard - 6

Ryan Gerard - T12. Brian Harman -6

Brian Harman T12. Wyndham Clark - 5

Wyndham Clark - T12. Maverick McNealy -6

