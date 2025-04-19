Rory McIlroy and his close friend set to return to Louisiana-based tournament next week

Rory McIlroy and his close friend, Shane Lowry, teamed up for the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans and won. This year, they’re gearing up to defend their titles in the tournament, which kicks off on April 24 at TPC Louisiana.

McIlroy was recently crowned the 2025 Masters Tournament champion to secure a career Grand Slam. He has won 29 PGA Tour events and 19 on the European Tour. McIlroy, who lifted the trophy in the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, also won the U.S. Open in 2011.

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry has won three PGA Tour events and six on the European Tour. He won his first and only major championship title in 2019 at the Open Championship. He also finished at T3 in the 2022 Masters Tournament and T4 in the 2021 PGA Championship.

On Friday, April 18, the PGA Tour shared a post on X that read:

“Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry return to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to defend their title.”

The Zurich Classic was established in 1938 and became a team event on the PGA Tour in 2017. It is played in a four-ball format in the first and third rounds and in an alternate shot format in the second and fourth rounds.

Last year, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry finished their final round with 25-under and were tied for the lead with Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer. After a playoff, they emerged victorious and won $1,286,050 each, while the runners-up won $525,100 each.

Who will Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry face in the 2025 Zurich Classic?: Full field explored

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will be up against the likes of Gary Woodland & Lee Hodges, and Collin Morikawa & Kurt Kitayama.

Here’s a full list of every team competing at the event next week:

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama

Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge

Robert MacIntyre and Thomas Detry

Will Zalatoris and Nick Dunlap

Nicolai Højgaard and Rasmus Højgaard

Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick

Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore

Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer

Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney

Kevin Kisner and Greyson Sigg

Brandt Snedeker and Chez Reavie

Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai

Sepp Straka and Brice Garnett

Akshay Bhatia and Carson Young

Gary Woodland and Lee Hodges

Adam Svensson and Cam Davis

Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman

Quade Cummins and Chris Gotterup

Nick Hardy and Davis Riley

Joe Highsmith and Alejandro Tosti

Si Woo Kim and Sangmoon Bae

Patton Kizzire and Ben Kohles

Frankie Capan III and Jake Knapp

Henrik Norlander and Luke List

Russell Knox and Peter Malnati

Matt McCarty and Mason Andersen

Matthieu Pavon and Victor Perez

J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell

Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala

Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor

Erik van Rooyen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jhonattan Vegas and Kevin Yu

Michael Thorbjornsen and Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas and Luke Donald

Matt Wallace and Thorbjørn Olesen

Brandt Snedeker and Chez Reavie

Troy Merritt and Robert Streb

Chesson Hadley and Jonathan Byrd

Yannik Paul and Jeremy Paul

Eric Cole and Sam Saunders

Ben Taylor and David Skinns

Jordan Smith and Laurie Canter

Adam Schenk and Tyler Duncan

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak

Mark Hubbard and Ryan Brehm

Beau Hossler and Andrew Putnam

Justin Lower and Chad Ramey

Doug Ghim and Chan Kim

Patrick Fishburn and Zac Blair

Sam Stevens and Max McGreevy

Rico Hoey and Sam Ryder

Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya

Chandler Phillips and Jacob Bridgeman

David Lipsky and Dylan Wu

Vince Whaley and Anders Albertson

Mac Meissner and Noah Goodwin

Ben Silverman and Sami Valimaki

Nate Lashley and Hayden Springer

Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox

Joseph Bramlett and Alex Smalley

Joel Dahmen and Harry Hall

Bud Cauley and Kevin Tway

Trey Mullinax and Robby Shelton

Will Gordon and Matthew Riedel

Ryan Gerard and Danny Walker

Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo

Kris Ventura and Antoine Rozner

Jesper Svensson and Niklas Norgaard

Steven Fisk and Tim Widing

Kevin Roy and Trevor Cone

Lanto Griffin and Cameron Champ

Ricky Castillo and William Mouw

Jackson Suber and Pierceson Coody

Will Chandler and Matt NeSmith

Paul Peterson and Thomas Rosenmueller

Matteo Manassero and Cristobal Del Solar

John Pak and Taylor Montgomery

Kaito Onishi and Rikuya Hoshino

Taylor Dickson and Trace Crowe

Hayden Buckley and Braden Thornberry

Martin Laird and Bill Haas

