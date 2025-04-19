Rory McIlroy and his close friend set to return to Louisiana-based tournament next week

Rory McIlroy and his close friend, Shane Lowry, teamed up for the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans and won. This year, they’re gearing up to defend their titles in the tournament, which kicks off on April 24 at TPC Louisiana.
McIlroy was recently crowned the 2025 Masters Tournament champion to secure a career Grand Slam. He has won 29 PGA Tour events and 19 on the European Tour. McIlroy, who lifted the trophy in the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, also won the U.S. Open in 2011.
Meanwhile, Shane Lowry has won three PGA Tour events and six on the European Tour. He won his first and only major championship title in 2019 at the Open Championship. He also finished at T3 in the 2022 Masters Tournament and T4 in the 2021 PGA Championship.
On Friday, April 18, the PGA Tour shared a post on X that read:
“Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry return to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to defend their title.”
The Zurich Classic was established in 1938 and became a team event on the PGA Tour in 2017. It is played in a four-ball format in the first and third rounds and in an alternate shot format in the second and fourth rounds.
Last year, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry finished their final round with 25-under and were tied for the lead with Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer. After a playoff, they emerged victorious and won $1,286,050 each, while the runners-up won $525,100 each.
Who will Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry face in the 2025 Zurich Classic?: Full field explored
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will be up against the likes of Gary Woodland & Lee Hodges, and Collin Morikawa & Kurt Kitayama.
Here’s a full list of every team competing at the event next week:
- Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry
- Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama
- Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge
- Robert MacIntyre and Thomas Detry
- Will Zalatoris and Nick Dunlap
- Nicolai Højgaard and Rasmus Højgaard
- Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick
- Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore
- Kevin Kisner and Greyson Sigg
- Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai
- Sepp Straka and Brice Garnett
- Akshay Bhatia and Carson Young
- Gary Woodland and Lee Hodges
- Adam Svensson and Cam Davis
- Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman
- Quade Cummins and Chris Gotterup
- Nick Hardy and Davis Riley
- Joe Highsmith and Alejandro Tosti
- Si Woo Kim and Sangmoon Bae
- Patton Kizzire and Ben Kohles
- Frankie Capan III and Jake Knapp
- Henrik Norlander and Luke List
- Russell Knox and Peter Malnati
- Matt McCarty and Mason Andersen
- Matthieu Pavon and Victor Perez
- J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell
- Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor
- Erik van Rooyen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jhonattan Vegas and Kevin Yu
- Michael Thorbjornsen and Karl Vilips
- Camilo Villegas and Luke Donald
- Matt Wallace and Thorbjørn Olesen
- Troy Merritt and Robert Streb
- Chesson Hadley and Jonathan Byrd
- Yannik Paul and Jeremy Paul
- Eric Cole and Sam Saunders
- Ben Taylor and David Skinns
- Jordan Smith and Laurie Canter
- Adam Schenk and Tyler Duncan
- Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak
- Mark Hubbard and Ryan Brehm
- Beau Hossler and Andrew Putnam
- Justin Lower and Chad Ramey
- Doug Ghim and Chan Kim
- Patrick Fishburn and Zac Blair
- Sam Stevens and Max McGreevy
- Rico Hoey and Sam Ryder
- Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya
- Chandler Phillips and Jacob Bridgeman
- David Lipsky and Dylan Wu
- Vince Whaley and Anders Albertson
- Mac Meissner and Noah Goodwin
- Ben Silverman and Sami Valimaki
- Nate Lashley and Hayden Springer
- Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox
- Joseph Bramlett and Alex Smalley
- Joel Dahmen and Harry Hall
- Bud Cauley and Kevin Tway
- Trey Mullinax and Robby Shelton
- Will Gordon and Matthew Riedel
- Ryan Gerard and Danny Walker
- Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo
- Kris Ventura and Antoine Rozner
- Jesper Svensson and Niklas Norgaard
- Steven Fisk and Tim Widing
- Kevin Roy and Trevor Cone
- Lanto Griffin and Cameron Champ
- Ricky Castillo and William Mouw
- Jackson Suber and Pierceson Coody
- Will Chandler and Matt NeSmith
- Paul Peterson and Thomas Rosenmueller
- Matteo Manassero and Cristobal Del Solar
- John Pak and Taylor Montgomery
- Kaito Onishi and Rikuya Hoshino
- Taylor Dickson and Trace Crowe
- Hayden Buckley and Braden Thornberry
- Martin Laird and Bill Haas