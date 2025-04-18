Shane Lowry gives firm verdict on Rory McIlroy’s “commitment” at 2025 Zurich Classic

Shane Lowry recently gave a confirmation and a firm verdict on Rory McIlroy's participation in the upcoming 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The PGA Tour professional shared the news via Golfweek, and it was posted on X by Underdog Golf. McIlroy and Lowry won the Zurich Classic last year by defeating Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in a playoff.

The duo is all set to defend their 2024 title at Zurich Classic in TPC Louisiana Avondale. According to Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy will be playing in the tournament that's scheduled to start from April 24.

The five-time major winner will be teaming up with the three-time PGA Tour winner in the two-man team event. Take a look at Underdog Golf's tweet:

"Shane Lowry says he and Rory McIlroy remain committed to title defense at next week's Zurich Classic, via @golfweek."

Lowry had a chat with Golfweek before he entered the ongoing 2025 RBC Heritage Open at Harbour Links Golf Club. Since McIlroy was one of the names who skipped this tournament, a reporter joked about searching for a sub. Shane Lowry's 2024 Zurich Classic partner himself admitted to going on Northern Ireland.

McIlroy expressed his interest to go and celebrate his Masters victory with his parents. However, Lowry was quick to jump into the conversation and confirm the Northern Irishman's intentions. Shane Lowry said (as quoted by Golfweek):

"To be honest, I didn’t want him to feel like he had to play because of me. He’s not letting me down if he wanted to take some time. He feels like he wants to get back out there. He feels like next week is a good week to do it. So, yeah, we’ll be there."

Although McIlroy skipped the RBC Heritage, Shane Lowry is playing in the signature PGA Tour event this week. After round 1, he currently stands tied at the 27th spot on the tournament leaderboard.

He showcased a bogey-free back nine, and total four birdies throughout the round (two of them were consecutive). Although he had a disappointing result at the Masters, it did not stop Lowry from celebrating his Zurich Classic partner's win.

Shane Lowry expresses affection towards McIlroy

PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Lowry finished the 2025 Masters Tournament with a total score of 4 over par 292. Although his first three rounds did put him among the green jacket contenders, Shane had a tragic final round. He scored 81 in round 4, and his scorecard had seven bogeys and two double bogeys.

However, when Rory McIlroy clinched the title at Augusta National, Shane Lowry was excited. He told the press on Wednesday:

"I was happy for him because of everything that had gone on in the past and because of what could’ve been if it hadn’t gone his way. It’s one of your good friends doing the Grand Slam, it’s not something to be sniffed at"

"It might never happen again in my lifetime. Jordan, of course, has a good chance but Scottie as good as he’s been he still needs three legs. The sheer relief and joy, how could I not be happy for (Rory)?"

Lowry was in the locker room when McIlroy pulled off the nail-biting sudden-death playoff win. He rushed out, congratulated the latest career Grand Slam winner, and shared a strong embrace.

