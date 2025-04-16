What Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim said about Rory McIlroy’s historic Masters 2025 triumph

Rory McIlroy had a massive, dramatic victory at Augusta National. He had a true back-and-forth tournament, but ultimately, he went home with the most prestigious trophy of the game. Interestingly, the football world has recently started talking about this win, too. Even the head coach of Manchester United, Ruben Amorim, has invited McIlroy to their stadium.

Ad

Ruben Amorim is an extremely well-known football personality in the world. He is a former professional footballer who has managed Manchester United since 2024. Amorim recently spoke online about Rory McIlroy and invited him to United's stadium. He wants McIlroy to come there and show that anything is possible if you put your mind to it. Amorim said in a video:

"Hi Rory, congratulations for the Masters and I want to invite you to Old Trafford to show your trophy. It's really important for us in this moment you achieved something that a lot of people thought that would be impossible and we want that feeling in our stadium. So I hope to see you soon at Old Trafford and to meet you."

Ad

Trending

Manchester United's official X page shared this video, along with an excellent caption for the 2025 Masters winner. The caption to their post read:

"Ruben 🤝 @McIlroyRoryAn open invite to a lifelong Red and latest winner of @TheMasters 📩⛳️#MUFC"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, the reports claim that Rory McIlroy has taken a significant amount of time off following his Masters win. For the time being, he is resting and will not participate in any tournament until the last week of April.

Rory McIlroy purposefully ignored Bryson DeChambeau at the Masters 2025

The Masters - Final Round - Source: Getty

After the third day of the Masters, McIlroy and DeChambeau were the two favorites to win the tournament. At the time, they had a massive lead from the other players, with McIlroy (-12) leading by two shots over Bryson DeChambeau (-10). When asked by the media how Bryson felt about Rory going ahead, he said:

Ad

"No idea. Didn't talk to me once all day."

Rory McIlroy's psychologist, Bob Rotella, later revealed that the 35-year-old was intentionally ignoring everyone in the tournament. Rotella revealed that the plan was to keep McIlroy's mind calm and focused solely on his game. As a result, he doesn't have to look at his or any other players' scorecard and continues with his rounds. Rotella said in an interview:

Ad

"That didn't have anything to do with Bryson. That was just the game plan all week, and we wanted to get lost in it. We didn't want to pay attention to what anyone else was scoring, or shooting, or swinging, or how far they were hitting it – we just wanted Rory to play his game."

Ad

The psychologist continued:

"The point is, if you believe you're going to win, just play your game and assume that if you do that anywhere near the way you're capable of, then you will end up number one."

McIlroy will compete in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, scheduled for April 24-27, 2025, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, LA, USA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More