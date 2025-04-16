Will Andre Onana start Europa League second leg against Lyon? Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes decision

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has confirmed Andre Onana will start the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash with Lyon. The Cameroonian keeper made two mistakes in the first leg to see his side draw 2-2 away in Lyon.

Ad

The shot-stopper was dropped for the club's next game, a 4-1 loss away at Newcastle United in the Premier League. Amorim has now confirmed Onana will be back in goal for the second leg of their Europa League clash.

Speaking to the press ahead of his side's Thursday night (April 17) clash, the Portuguese manager said (via Daily Mail):

"Onana will play tomorrow, I think as a former coach and a player, I try to do things that can help a player in this situation. We talk about managing players physically, but we also have to manage them mentally. This week, my thinking was to put [Andre] Onana to play.

Ad

Trending

"Of course, I have the conversations. But I have my feelings as a coach and as a former player. I make the valuation in the same way I would with other players. But Jorge Vital has a big part in my decision. When I made that decision in the last week, I talked with Andre and that is important for me to explain what I am thinking, I have the conversation [with my coaches] but it is my decision in the end. I think Andre deserves to return to the competition."

Ad

The Manchester United head coach concluded:

"I am trying to be clear on things and make the valuation. Andre is ready to return and to start this game."

Andre Onana has struggled to inspire confidence since he arrived at Manchester United in the summer of 2023 for a reported €50.2 million fee from Inter Milan to replace the legendary David de Gea. He has played 94 games for the side, conceding 139 times and keeping 23 clean sheets to help the side win the 2023-24 FA Cup.

Ad

Former Manchester United star blasts Andre Onana ahead of Europa League second leg clash

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker criticized Andre Onana ahead of the English giant's Europa League quarterfinal second-leg clash with Lyon. The Cameroonian shot-stopper's poor performances this season have contributed to the team's lowly 14th position in the league table.

In a recent interview with UFC Betting, Parker blasted the United shot stopper for his performances, techniques and performances, saying (via Mirror):

Ad

"I just don’t see him as a natural goalkeeper and he doesn’t have very good hands. He’d be better off at right back. I’ve looked and he just doesn’t move his feet to get into positions, he just dives very weirdly. He looks like when a goalkeeper has been sent off and a centre-half has gone in goal. Matic just said what Premier League pundits wouldn’t say, and I’ve been saying it for ages about him – they’ll all say it now, but Matic came out and gave an opinion on him and what he said is the absolute truth."

Ad

Parker concluded his analysis of Andre Onana, saying:

"I always said they should never have gotten rid of De Gea, because he wasn’t good enough with his feet? He just won his fourth player of the year with Fiorentina, having won three at United. You need a goalkeeper that is better with their hands than their feet. Surely that’s the priority – a keeper that actually makes saves. Manchester United won a European trophy because of De Gea getting a Jose Mourinho team to the final."

Andre Onana has been disappointing for the Red Devils this season, conceding 56 times and keeping 10 clean sheets in 43 appearances. He is contracted to Manchester United until the summer of 2028.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Patrick Cocobassey Patrick is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. A Business Administration graduate with a professional experience of 10 years, one of his earliest childhood memories is watching Calabar Rovers play at the U.J. Esuene Stadium with his father, with whom, he connects with, discussing the beautiful game.



Patrick’s favorite team is Manchester United for their unparallelled legacy and success in the game. He is a big admirer of Michael Carrick and his ‘smooth’ style of play back in the days. His favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who according to him, brought a ‘swagger’ to football with his unique managerial style. Robin van Persie’s title-winning volley against Aston Villa for the 2013 PL triumph is etched in his memory forever.



Patrick always uses trusted outlets that produce accurate, balanced and fair information, and which present multiple point of views. He believes in reporting in a holistic manner for the readers’ benefit. If he could change a football rule, he would increase the number of substitutions allowed due to the high number of games played these days, to reduce injuries and so that youngsters get to show their talent as well.



When not covering football, Patrick loves reading, writing poems and short stories, and spend time with his dog Lana. Know More