"What a p***y" - Fans troll Shane Lowry for his antics after a disappointing Round 3 at the Masters

Shane Lowry had a rollercoaster Round 3 at the Masters on Saturday. He posted four birdies and four bogeys to close his round at even par.

The start to Lowry's third round was the stark opposite of his finish to it. He recorded two consecutive birdies on the 2nd and 3rd holes. However, the Irish golfer carded two bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes to place T6 at the end of the day.

He reportedly expressed his disappointment at immediately having to speak to the media after his poor performance.

"I can't be coming to talk to you guys straightaway. It shouldn't be happening. I don't agree with it,"

Although Lowry did not skip the media interaction and gave the required press interviews after Round 3 on Saturday, his statement drew some ire from fans on social media.

Fans criticized Lowry's statement in the comment section.

"What a pussy"

"They should get 5 minutes to regroup but they should have to talk to the press. Every other sport does it. Suck it up it’s part of the job." one fan reasoned.

"Just grow up and talk to the media, answer some questions and go home. These guys are so soft." another added.

Some fans compared Lowry's reaction to his close friend Rory McIlroy's response at the 2024 US Open. After losing out to Bryson DeChambeau in a close call, McIlroy had headed straight home.

"Rory and Lowry are the softest humans in the world. No wonder they are best friends,"

"He should just do what Rory does after a melt, he just goes home," one fan wrote.

"Wow, this guy is soft. Maybe he and Rory can share an ice cream." another said.

Exploring Shane Lowry's performance at the 2025 Masters so far

Shane Lowry at the 2025 Masters - Third Round (Source: Imagn)

Shane Lowry started his campaign at Augusta National this year with a 71 on Thursday. He recorded four birdies and three bogeys in his opening round. In Round 2, the Irish golfer hit five birdies and two bogeys to close his second day at an impressive 68.

He is currently seven strokes behind leader Rory McIlroy. Lowry will tee off with defending champion Scottie Scheffler in the final round on Sunday. The duo will start their final day at 2:00 pm ET.

Despite a disappointing performance in Round 3, Lowry is not out of contention yet. He can still win his first-ever Masters this week. However, he will not only have to cover up the seven stroke deficit on Sunday, he will have to score much better than McIlroy to do that.

