Rory McIlroy's daughter leaves golf world shocked with her skills at the Augusta National

Rory McIlroy and his daughter provided some entertaining content during the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday. The Northern Irishman's four-year-old daughter stunned the crowd after making a putt on the ninth hole at Augusta National's iconic par 3 course.

Rory McIlroy played in the par 3 contest with close friend Shane Lowry. The video was posted on Wednesday afternoon by the official X account of the Masters and the PGA Tour. The video has already garnered more than 1.7 millions views.

The video features Rory McIlroy helping his daughter, Poppy, line up a putt before she knocked it in. After the putt dropped, a celebration broke out on the ninth green. The PGA Tour's X page wrote in the caption:

"Precious Poppy (hearts emoji) @McIlroyRory's daughter brings the crowd to their feet after this putt on No. 9."

Rory McIlroy finished at two over par in the Par 3 Contest, shooting a 29 on the par 27 nine-hole course.

Rory McIlroy aims to overcome past demons at Augusta National this week and complete the Career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy at The 2011 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

Rory McIlroy will aim to capture his first victory at the Masters this week after years of heartbreak and struggles at Augusta National. The four-time major champion will be playing in the Masters for the 17th time in his career.

The only player who took more attempts to win his first green jacket was Sergio Garcia. The Spaniard won his first green jacket on his 19th attempt in 2017.

McIlroy's best showings at Augusta National came in 2022 when he finished as a runner-up, but he came close to winning the Masters earlier in his career. He first played in the tournament in 2009, and he had his best opportunity to win in 2011, when he was only 21 years old.

At the 2011 Masters, the Northern Irishman was in search of his first major title and was leading by himself after each of the first three rounds. He headed into Sunday at 12 under par, four shots clear of four players who were at eight under par.

The final round saw one of the biggest collapses in the history of the Masters. Rory shot an eight-over-par 80, the worst score ever by someone who entered the final round of the Masters with the lead.

McIlroy ultimately finished tied for 15th place. On the 10th hole, he made a disastrous triple bogey and followed it up with a four-putt for double bogey on hole 12.

McIlroy had another close call in 2018. He entered the final round in the final pairing with Patrick Reed, who had a three-shot lead over him. McIlroy seemed poised to tie Reed for the lead on the par-five second hole after hitting his approach shot close to the pin.

McIlroy's momentum was stalled after he missed the eagle putt on hole two, though he made birdie and was within a stroke of Reed. However, McIlroy struggled for much of the remaining 16 holes and ultimately finished tied for fifth, shooting a two-over-par 74 in the final round.

He will aim to rewrite his history at Augusta National and become the sixth player to register the Career Grand Slam.

