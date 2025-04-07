The history of Augusta National’s iconic Terrace Umbrella explored

The 2025 Masters Tournament is finally here, and Augusta National will once again host the iconic event. Several popular traditions are often looked forward to, and one of them is sitting under the iconic terrace umbrellas that are synonymous with the prestigious tournament.

The Masters is the first of the four Major Championships in professional golf. It is organized annually by Augusta National Golf Club, and it dates as far back as 1934, when the inaugural tournament was held.

One of the most popular symbols identified with the Masters at Augusta National is the iconic green and white umbrella. According to Print on Umbrellas, the umbrellas were first introduced at the inaugural season of the Masters and have remained ever since.

The umbrellas are used to provide shelter from the rain for golfers and patrons at the event. Over time, there have been a few changes in the umbrella designs. From the 1950s to the 1980s, the umbrellas were produced in other colors such as red, lemon-green, and light blue. However, they’ve mostly remained green and white from the 1990s up until now.

Besides being used for shelter, the green and white terrace umbrellas at Augusta National have also become the location for the popular series, “Under the Umbrellas.” The series features daily conversations where Kira Dixon interviews prominent golf personalities while they sit under the umbrellas ahead of the Masters Tournament.

In one of the most recent episodes of Under the Umbrellas, Dixon interviewed popular golf influencer Haley Bookholdt, who spoke about her life as an influencer and her experience in the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Dixon also recently chatted with popular CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis under the umbrellas at Augusta National. During the conversation, Balionis called the iconic umbrellas 'the vibe' and referred to the Masters Tournament as a very special event.

Who will tee off at Augusta National on April 10?

The first round of the 2025 Masters will be held at Augusta National Golf Course on April 10, and defending champion Scottie Scheffler will be in the field. He is set to compete against other star golfers such as four-time Major Championship winner Rory McIlroy and two-time Major Championship winner Xander Schauffele.

Here’s a complete list of every golfer who will tee off at the Masters in Augusta National on Thursday:

Scottie Scheffler

Jon Rahm

Hideki Matsuyama

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Sergio Garcia

Danny Willett

Jordan Spieth

Bubba Watson

Adam Scott

Charl Schwartzel

Phil Mickelson

Angel Cabrera

Zach Johnson

Mike Weir

Jose Maria Olazabal

Bernhard Langer

Fred Couples

Xander Schauffele

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Collin Morikawa

Bryson DeChambeau

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

Brian Harman

Cameron Smith

NCAA champion

Hiroshi Tai (a)

Jose Luis Ballester (a)

Noah Kent (a)

Evan Beck (a)

Justin Hastings

Ludvig Åberg

Max Homa

Will Zalatoris

Tyrrell Hatton

Cameron Young

Matthieu Pavon

Adam Schenk

Cameron Davis

Viktor Hovland

Thomas Detry

Rory McIlroy

Patrick Cantlay

Tony Finau

Thriston Lawrence

Taylor Pendrith

Davis Riley

Robert MacIntyre

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Aaron Rai

Keegan Bradley

Patton Kizzire

Kevin Yu

Matt McCarty

J.T. Poston

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Rafael Campos

Maverick McNealy

Nick Taylor

Harris English

Brian Campbell

Joe Highsmith

Sam Burns

Sungjae Im

Sahith Theegala

Shane Lowry

Byeong Hun An

Russell Henley

Akshay Bhatia

Billy Horschel

Tommy Fleetwood

Sepp Straka

Chris Kirk

Tom Hoge

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Kim

Nick Dunlap

Max Greyserman

Rasmus Hojgaard

Jason Day

Corey Conners

Denny McCarthy

Justin Rose

Min Woo Lee

Lucas Glover

J.J. Spaun

Stephan Jaeger

Daniel Berger

Laurie Canter

Michael Kim

Special invitations

Nicolai Hojgaard

Joaquin Niemann

