The history of Augusta National’s iconic Terrace Umbrella explored

The 2025 Masters Tournament is finally here, and Augusta National will once again host the iconic event. Several popular traditions are often looked forward to, and one of them is sitting under the iconic terrace umbrellas that are synonymous with the prestigious tournament.
The Masters is the first of the four Major Championships in professional golf. It is organized annually by Augusta National Golf Club, and it dates as far back as 1934, when the inaugural tournament was held.
One of the most popular symbols identified with the Masters at Augusta National is the iconic green and white umbrella. According to Print on Umbrellas, the umbrellas were first introduced at the inaugural season of the Masters and have remained ever since.
The umbrellas are used to provide shelter from the rain for golfers and patrons at the event. Over time, there have been a few changes in the umbrella designs. From the 1950s to the 1980s, the umbrellas were produced in other colors such as red, lemon-green, and light blue. However, they’ve mostly remained green and white from the 1990s up until now.
Besides being used for shelter, the green and white terrace umbrellas at Augusta National have also become the location for the popular series, “Under the Umbrellas.” The series features daily conversations where Kira Dixon interviews prominent golf personalities while they sit under the umbrellas ahead of the Masters Tournament.
In one of the most recent episodes of Under the Umbrellas, Dixon interviewed popular golf influencer Haley Bookholdt, who spoke about her life as an influencer and her experience in the Augusta National Women's Amateur.
Dixon also recently chatted with popular CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis under the umbrellas at Augusta National. During the conversation, Balionis called the iconic umbrellas 'the vibe' and referred to the Masters Tournament as a very special event.
Who will tee off at Augusta National on April 10?
The first round of the 2025 Masters will be held at Augusta National Golf Course on April 10, and defending champion Scottie Scheffler will be in the field. He is set to compete against other star golfers such as four-time Major Championship winner Rory McIlroy and two-time Major Championship winner Xander Schauffele.
Here’s a complete list of every golfer who will tee off at the Masters in Augusta National on Thursday:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Jon Rahm
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Dustin Johnson
- Patrick Reed
- Sergio Garcia
- Danny Willett
- Jordan Spieth
- Bubba Watson
- Adam Scott
- Charl Schwartzel
- Phil Mickelson
- Angel Cabrera
- Zach Johnson
- Mike Weir
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Bernhard Langer
- Fred Couples
- Xander Schauffele
- Brooks Koepka
- Justin Thomas
- Collin Morikawa
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Wyndham Clark
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Brian Harman
- Cameron Smith
- NCAA champion
- Hiroshi Tai (a)
- Jose Luis Ballester (a)
- Noah Kent (a)
- Evan Beck (a)
- Justin Hastings
- Ludvig Åberg
- Max Homa
- Will Zalatoris
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Cameron Young
- Matthieu Pavon
- Adam Schenk
- Cameron Davis
- Viktor Hovland
- Thomas Detry
- Rory McIlroy
- Patrick Cantlay
- Tony Finau
- Thriston Lawrence
- Taylor Pendrith
- Davis Riley
- Robert MacIntyre
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Aaron Rai
- Keegan Bradley
- Patton Kizzire
- Kevin Yu
- Matt McCarty
- J.T. Poston
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Rafael Campos
- Maverick McNealy
- Nick Taylor
- Harris English
- Brian Campbell
- Joe Highsmith
- Sam Burns
- Sungjae Im
- Sahith Theegala
- Shane Lowry
- Byeong Hun An
- Russell Henley
- Akshay Bhatia
- Billy Horschel
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sepp Straka
- Chris Kirk
- Tom Hoge
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Kim
- Nick Dunlap
- Max Greyserman
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Jason Day
- Corey Conners
- Denny McCarthy
- Justin Rose
- Min Woo Lee
- Lucas Glover
- J.J. Spaun
- Stephan Jaeger
- Daniel Berger
- Laurie Canter
- Michael Kim
- Special invitations
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Joaquin Niemann