History of Chairmen at the Augusta National through the years

The Augusta National is coming alive as The Masters tournament is only days away. The glory and spirit of Augusta that was sparked by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts, has been sustained by chairmen of the club over the years.

Ad

As we step into The Masters' week, let's take a look at the respectable figures who have run the show smoothly over the years.

1. Clifford Roberts

In 1932, Clifford Roberts co-founded Augusta National Golf Club with Bobby Jones which laid the foundation for The Masters tournament. Roberts went on to serve as the chairman of the club from 1934, when the first edition of the tournament was played, till 1976. He's also believed to be the brains behind the green jacket tradition, which was introduced for the recognition of the members of the club for easy assistance for the visitors.

Ad

Trending

Ad

2. William (Bill) H Lane

Bill Lane was announced as Clifford Roberts' successor in 1976, right before the 40th edition was played. Lane's time at the office was rather short, owing to his physical illness in 1979, during which Hord Hardin was named Vice Chairman and acting chairman.

In 1980, after Bill Lane underwent surgery, and post the Masters tournament that year, Hardin stepped up to become the chairman.

3. Hord Hardin

Hardin was a golfer himself who had played at six US Amateurs between the period of 1953 and 1963. He became the chairmen of Augusta National in 1980 and served until 1991.

Ad

Hardin brought in a few notable changes at the club before he stepped down from his position, including switching from bermuda to slick bentgrass greens, and allowing non-Augusta National caddies to work the Masters.

4. Jackson T. Stephens

Jack Stephens became a member of the club in 1962 and became the chairman in the year 1991 till 1998. Stephens welcomed the idea of using Augusta National for 1996 Olympics, however, the International Olympic Committee ultimately rejected the plan.

Ad

5. William 'Hootie' Johnson

Johnson served as the club chairman from 1998 through 2006. During his tenure, he brought in several changes to the golf course, including stretching the layout to 7445 yards. For the first time in the Masters history, Johnson allowed 18-hole television coverage of the tournament.

Hootie Johnson (in green jacket) alongside Jack Nicklaus in 1999 - Source: Imagn

6. Billy Payne

Payne oversaw several changes during his time as chairman from 2006 to 2017. He welcomed the first female members at the club. In addition, he turned to technology to promote The Masters and invested in growing the game of golf in different aspects.

Ad

7. Fred Ridley

Fred Ridley at Augusta National Golf Club - Source: Getty

The current chairman Ridley is the only chairman of Augusta National who has played at the Masters. Ridley also won the US Amateur in 1975 and has played in three Majors. Previously, he also served as a President of USGA and co-chairman of the International Golf Federation.

Ad

Few facts about the current chairman of Augusta National

Fred Ridley, who became the chairman of the Augusta National Golf club in 2017, appeared in three editions of The Masters (1976, 1977, 1988), as well as the US Open and The Open Championship in 1976, but missed the cut in them.

Ridley at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Source: Imagn

Ridley won the Monroe Invitational in 1976. In 1977, he played in the Walker Cup, where he defeated where he beat Sandy Lyle, and helped the United States defeat Great Britain and Ireland.

Ridley has been a member of club since 2000.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More