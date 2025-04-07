History of Chairmen at the Augusta National through the years

The Augusta National is coming alive as The Masters tournament is only days away. The glory and spirit of Augusta that was sparked by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts, has been sustained by chairmen of the club over the years.
As we step into The Masters' week, let's take a look at the respectable figures who have run the show smoothly over the years.
1. Clifford Roberts
In 1932, Clifford Roberts co-founded Augusta National Golf Club with Bobby Jones which laid the foundation for The Masters tournament. Roberts went on to serve as the chairman of the club from 1934, when the first edition of the tournament was played, till 1976. He's also believed to be the brains behind the green jacket tradition, which was introduced for the recognition of the members of the club for easy assistance for the visitors.
2. William (Bill) H Lane
Bill Lane was announced as Clifford Roberts' successor in 1976, right before the 40th edition was played. Lane's time at the office was rather short, owing to his physical illness in 1979, during which Hord Hardin was named Vice Chairman and acting chairman.
In 1980, after Bill Lane underwent surgery, and post the Masters tournament that year, Hardin stepped up to become the chairman.
3. Hord Hardin
Hardin was a golfer himself who had played at six US Amateurs between the period of 1953 and 1963. He became the chairmen of Augusta National in 1980 and served until 1991.
Hardin brought in a few notable changes at the club before he stepped down from his position, including switching from bermuda to slick bentgrass greens, and allowing non-Augusta National caddies to work the Masters.
4. Jackson T. Stephens
Jack Stephens became a member of the club in 1962 and became the chairman in the year 1991 till 1998. Stephens welcomed the idea of using Augusta National for 1996 Olympics, however, the International Olympic Committee ultimately rejected the plan.
5. William 'Hootie' Johnson
Johnson served as the club chairman from 1998 through 2006. During his tenure, he brought in several changes to the golf course, including stretching the layout to 7445 yards. For the first time in the Masters history, Johnson allowed 18-hole television coverage of the tournament.
6. Billy Payne
Payne oversaw several changes during his time as chairman from 2006 to 2017. He welcomed the first female members at the club. In addition, he turned to technology to promote The Masters and invested in growing the game of golf in different aspects.
7. Fred Ridley
The current chairman Ridley is the only chairman of Augusta National who has played at the Masters. Ridley also won the US Amateur in 1975 and has played in three Majors. Previously, he also served as a President of USGA and co-chairman of the International Golf Federation.
Few facts about the current chairman of Augusta National
Fred Ridley, who became the chairman of the Augusta National Golf club in 2017, appeared in three editions of The Masters (1976, 1977, 1988), as well as the US Open and The Open Championship in 1976, but missed the cut in them.
Ridley won the Monroe Invitational in 1976. In 1977, he played in the Walker Cup, where he defeated where he beat Sandy Lyle, and helped the United States defeat Great Britain and Ireland.
Ridley has been a member of club since 2000.