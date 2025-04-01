Why does the winner of The Masters at Augusta get a green jacket?

Since its inception in 1934, the Masters Tournament is renowned not only for the Augusta National golf course, but also all the aspects that build up to the event and what comes after - the champions dinner, players' invitations, privileges that follow, and most importantly, 'the green jacket' that's adorned on the winner at the end.

It is not unusual to have wondered about this famous green jacket, as any golf fan would have at one point or another. So let's look back to answer the question of why the winner of the Masters at Augusta gets a green jacket.

Clifford Roberts and Bobby Jones, the co-founders of the Augusta National Golf Club, came up with the idea of the iconic green jacket. Initially, the green jackets were just meant to be worn by the members of the club during the Masters Tournament for easy identification of the patrons. In addition, it's also believed to have sported to help the visitors request any assistance, if needed, from the members.

Syndication: The Augusta Chronicle

However, the green jacket was presented to the winners of the Major championship only from the year 1949. The first recipient of this honour was Sam Snead, who also went on to claim two more in 1952 and 1954. Since then, every winner at Augusta is presented with the legendary jacket and membership of the club.

What makes the tradition that comes with it more special is that the green jacket is presented to the new winner of the Masters by the previous year's winner.

Not only that, only the current champion of the Masters is allowed to remove the green jacket on the ground, as opposed to how it was initially, wherein no one was allowed to remove the jacket on the course at any cost.

The green jacket holds incredible significance and glory, which is why every professional golfer craves to satisfy their dream of winning it at least once in their career.

What makes up the green jacket of the Masters winner?

Over the years, the green jacket has had minor changes, yet has retained the weight and spirit of the Masters as well as Augusta National.

The jackets which were presented to the winners initially had 'ANGC' stitched above the Augusta National logo on the left-breast pocket, unlike the current version. A few other aspects in which the jacket has evolved would be patch pockets and wide lapels, which were a part of the green jacket originally.

PGA: The Masters - Practice Round

The wool green jacket is single-breasted and comprises three logo-stamped buttons. The shade of green, Pantone 342, has also come to be known as 'Masters Green'. The inside lining of the blazer is where the winner's name is stitched.

Scottie Scheffler in his green jacket after winning last year's Masters

The Champion locker room holds the green jackets of all the previous winners, except two, Gary Player's and Henry Picard's. Every winner of the event is supposed to return the jacket to the club after a year post their win.

The current top-ranked Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion at Augusta, while the legendary Jack Nicklaus won the title a record six times.

