Who owns Augusta National?

Augusta National Golf Club is among the most private and prestigious sports institutions. Unlike other prominent golf clubs, which operate as non-profit organizations, Augusta National is owned and operated by Augusta National Inc., a for-profit corporation formed in 1932 by golf legend Bobby Jones and financier Clifford Roberts.

While the club’s name may be synonymous with the Masters Tournament, Augusta National does not publicly release its membership roster, financial records, or ticket sales figures. There is no application process like at traditional country clubs, as membership is strictly by invitation only, and current members choose and vet possible newcomers.

Even those lucky enough to visit Augusta could feel its undercurrent of exclusivity. Members and guests are expected to follow strict codes of conduct: no cellphones on the premises, no tipping staff, and no unauthorized public conversations about club affairs. Even legends like Tiger Woods have to abide by club rules, requiring a member to take him out for a round.

Augusta National Inc. is bound by certain legal formalities, but some of its business transactions are conducted through manager-affiliated limited liability companies or LLCs. The company has also vigorously defended its brand, filing roughly 90 trademarks associated with the club and tournament, from official merchandise to apparently inconsequential details like “Ike’s Tree” (a trademarked term for footwear and clothing). Augusta National Inc. has gone to court to stop unauthorized sales of its distinctive Green Jackets, claiming that champions merely have “possessory rights” to the jacket while they’re on the club’s grounds.

Currently, the Club is led by Fred Ridley, who has been the club’s chairman and CEO since 2017. He is a former U.S. Amateur champion (1975) and the only Augusta National chairman to have played in the Masters.

A look at the winners of the last 10 editions of the Masters held at the Augusta National

Scottie Scheffler won his second green jacket at the 2024 Masters by finishing at -11, four strokes ahead of Ludvig Åberg (-7). Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa, and Collin Morikawa were tied for third place.

Jon Rahm made a comeback after an opening-round double bogey to win at -12 by four strokes in 2023 under tough conditions.

Scheffler’s first Masters win in 2022 was just as lopsided, as he finished at -10, three strokes ahead of Rory McIlroy. Hideki Matsuyama’s historic victory in 2021 made him the first Japanese male golfer to win a major, as he finished one stroke ahead of Will Zalatoris.

And at the 2020 edition, played in November because of the pandemic, Dustin Johnson broke records, finishing at -20 in a five-shot victory over Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im.

In 2019 Tiger Woods capped one of the great comebacks in sports, winning by a stroke at -13, fending off a crowded leaderboard.

In 2018, Patrick Reed (-15) held off Rickie Fowler by a stroke, aided by clutch putting when the heat was on. Sergio García (2017) won his long-elusive first major title by beating Justin Rose in a playoff.

In 2016, Danny Willett at -5 won by three strokes over Jordan Spieth and Lee Westwood. A year later, Spieth delivered a wire-to-wire performance, equaling Tiger Woods’ Masters record of -18, and beating Justin Rose by four shots.

On that note, here is the list of the last 10 years' Masters Tournament winners at Augusta National.

2024: Scottie Scheffler

2023: Jon Rahm

2022: Scottie Scheffler

2021: Hideki Matsuyama

2020: Dustin Johnson

2019: Tiger Woods

2018: Patrick Reed

2017: Sergio Garcia

2016: Danny Willett

2015: Jordan Spieth

