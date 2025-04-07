'The happiest of Mondays' - Amanda Balionis celebrates the start of Masters week with a 4-word statement

Popular CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis is on the ground at Augusta to cover the 2025 Masters Tournament, and her excitement is palpable. She took to Instagram to showcase her happiness that the prestigious event was finally kicking off.

Ad

Balionis is one of the most popular personalities in the world of golf. She is an American sports journalist who graduated from Hofstra University with a degree in broadcast journalism. She has worked with the MSG Network and the PGA Tour. In 2017, she started working with CBS Sports, and the following year, she became a full-time golf reporter for the network.

On Monday, April 7, the official Masters page posted a scenic picture of the Augusta National Golf Course on Instagram with the caption:

Ad

Trending

“Good morning and welcome to the 89th Masters Tournament. #TheMasters”

Amanda Balionis reposted the picture, saying:

“The happiest of Mondays.”

Still taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram Story_Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

Balionis has had a busy year covering some of the most high-profile events on the PGA Tour. She covered the 2025 Genesis Invitational Open at Torrey Pines, where Swedish professional golfer Ludvig Aberg claimed the title with 12 under.

Ad

Following the conclusion of the tournament, she shared a slide of pictures on Instagram detailing her experience at the event and congratulating Aberg for his win.

“What a week. What a field. What a host. What a finish 🤩 Ludvig Aberg told me he’s a leaderboard watcher from start to finish and knew he had to get to -12 to get it done. He caught fire on the back nine and did exactly that. What a story of redemption after being knocked out the tournament at this course just a few weeks ago due to sickness 💯,” Balionis said.

Ad

Ad

Ad

The sports reporter also covered the WM Phoenix Open, Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and Farmers Insurance Open this year.

“The collective gratitude”: Amanda Balionis reveals what makes the Masters special for her

Amanda Balionis recently appeared on an episode of Under the Umbrellas, a series where host Kira Dixon interviews golf personalities on the grounds at Augusta National.

During the brief chat with Dixon, Balionis revealed why the Masters Tournament holds a special place in her heart.

Ad

“I was just talking to someone about this. They asked me what makes the Masters so special and I think there’s so many things but to me when I think about it, it’s the collective gratitude that everybody has being here,” Amanda Balionis said via YouTube. [10:11 onwards]

“It is those who are competing to the caddies to those of us covering it, to the patrons. Everybody here walks unto these grounds and feels lucky that we, the collective we, get to be a part of this incredible moment together,” the golf journalist added.

Ad

Balionis also said that she liked the event because the no-phone policy allows everyone to enjoy it and be more present in the moment.

The main action of the Masters Tournament will kick off on April 10 and conclude on April 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More