Amanda Balionis poses with her crew in all white to give 2-word message

Amanda Balionis recently attended the Map and Flag event before the final round of Augusta National Women's Amateur. The golf reporter will be part of the broadcasting team at The Masters next week.

The journalist has been covering the sport for CBS since 2017. Recently, Balionis shared the stage at the green carpet event with other golf broadcasters and personalities. Fellow golf presenter Iona Stephen shared a photo from the event with the caption:

"A strong line up on the green carpet. An evening with @anwagolf before the final round on Augusta National GC"

Amanda Balionis reposted the story to her 329k followers on Instagram, with a two-word response:

"The best 💚"

Screenshot from Balionis' story with Dixon and others / source: @balionis on Instagram

Balionis and rest of her "crew" participated at this green carpet event after the third round of 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur. After sharing this story, the golf journalist went on to praise Stephen for her cardigan. The Sky Sports Golf reporter was sporting an Augusta themed green cardigan with trees and a golf cart design. Amanda Balionis wrote:

"@ionastephen your cardigan looks fab"

Screenshot from Balionis' story on Iona Stephen/ Source: @balionis on Instagram

As of this writing, Bernat Escuder is leading the Augusta National Women's Amateur with a total score of 12-under. Asterisk Talley stands in second place, scoring a total of 11-under. Defending champion Lottie Woad is in third place.

Meanwhile, Amanda Balionis was also featured recently on the first episode of Under The Umbrellas video series by The Masters. She shared glimpses from behind-the-scenes moments with host and interviewer Kira Dixon. Take a look at her Instagram post below:

"There's just something about being Under the Umbrellas.. Episode 1 out now @themasters @anwagolf"

Balionis spoke on a number of topics during the episode.

Amanda Balionis on the pressure of hosting The Masters

On the first episode of Under The Umbrellas, Balionis talked about a lot of things like her relationship with the game. On April 2, while talking with fellow journalist Dixon, Balionis talked about the pressure of hosting The Masters.

"It’s a lot of pressure, but it’s great pressure... we care so deeply. We just want to put our best foot forward so this tournament can shine in a way it deserves to... it’s such a privilege and so few people have ever had the privilege of saying they’re a part of the Masters broadcast announce team," Amanda Balionis said.

She further added.

"No one on our team takes that lightly. This is the one week in a year where even though you know it’s impossible to be perfect on live television, you want to be so perfect this week to prove that you’re deserving of this honor, to be the one to present the greatest tournament on earth to viewers at home that have been waiting for this since the previous April."

Amanda Balionis will be covering the upcoming golf major at the Augusta National Golf Club. As a part of the extended broadcast team, she will in the on-field commentary team. Apart from Balionis, the golf broadcast team at CBS includes Jim Nantz, Trevor Immelman, Ian Baker-Finch, Dottie Pepper, Frank Nobilo, and Andrew Catalon.

