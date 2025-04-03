Amanda Balionis issues 3-word message as Indian-American Megha Ganne steals the show at the 2025 Augusta Women’s Amateur

Amanda Balionis recently lauded Megha Ganne for stealing the show at this year's Augusta National Women's Amateur. The CBS journalist and golf pundit shared her words of appreciation via a story on her Instagram profile.

Ganne has been performing exceptionally well at this year's ANWA Champions Retreat. The Indian-American origin golfer made her fifth start at this Championship in Augusta National Golf Club. After round 1, she is currently leading, with a round score of 9-under 63. Amanda Balionis praised the golfer by sharing the score with her 329k followers.

"This any good?! @meghaganne is on in round 1 of @anwagolf"

Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram story praising Megha Ganne/Source: @balionis on IG

Ganne picked up a two-stroke lead over defending champion Lottie Woad on Wednesday. The amateur golfer started her opening round with a birdie. Shortly after, Ganne scored a hole-in-one at the par-5 third hole. On the back nine, Ganne scored four birdies, including three back-to-back ones at the par-3 11th, par-4 12th and par-4 13th holes.

Balionis' appreciation came moments before Megha Ganne finished her round. The Stanford sophomore broke the all time low record of 65, previously held by 2023 ANWA Champion Rose Zhang. This is the lowest round score in the six-year history of the Champions Retreat. Ganne completed her ANWA opening round without a bogey.

Apart from keeping her fans up-to-date with golf, Amanda Balionis also shares updates on her life. The broadcast journalist recently announced the launch of a new video series, Under The Umbrellas. She posted a series of photographs from episode 1 with host Kira Dixon.

"There's just something about being Under the Umbrellas.. Episode 1 out now @themasters @anwagolf"

Amanda Balionis expresses gratitude for Georgia

In Picture: Amanda Balionis Source: Imagn

Amanda Balionis has played an instrumental role in both Golf and NFL broadcasts. Notably, with The Masters Tournament approaching next week, she will return to CBS for extensive coverage of the golf major.

As CBS marks its 70th year of covering The Masters Tournament, Balionis will commence her coverage at Augusta National Golf Club starting April 7. Before she begins her coverage of the prestigious event, the 'Puppies and Golf' founder shared her appreciation for Georgia. On March 29, she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post:

"✨️ gratitude ✨️"

"For this time in my happy place, for the once strangers that became family, for all of the dogs, all of the nature and for the biggest reminder that nothing has meaning without community, connection and taking the time to take care of ourselves and the ones we love."

"Hey Georgia? I'm comin for ya"

The Masters Tournament commences from April 10, 2025. Amanda Balionis will be joined by co-hosts and journalists Michael Breed, Brian Crowell, Kelly Tilghman, and Iona Stephen.

She will also be a part of the CBS golf-based show titled "Masters On Range". The 39-year-old will be joined by popular broadcasting figures like Jim Nantz, Dottie Pepper, Andrew Catalon, Trevor Immelman, Frank Nobilo and Ian Baker Finch.

