Amanda Balionis dons all black as she shows her gym outfit off

Amanda Balionis is one of the most well-known sports broadcasters in the United States. She is currently a senior broadcaster for CBS and primarily covers golf and the NFL at times. Balionis is also quite active on Instagram and shares regular updates about her life and day-to-day happenings.

Recently, she shared a picture on her Instagram stories and showcased her all-black gym outfit as she is currently in Georgia for the Augusta National Women's Amateur event. Balionis is present at the venue for the women's amateur event. She will also stay back at the Augusta National Golf Club for next week's 2025 Masters.

Amanda Balionis shares her all-black gym outfit on Instagram. Image via Instagram @balionis

Amanda Balionis has around 329K followers on Instagram and shares regular updates to keep her followers and fans updated. Last year in August, she had taken a break from golf at the end of the PGA Tour's 2024 regular season and shared the update on her Instagram and talked about switching her focus to the NFL for a while until the new PGA Tour season began.

"That’s officially a wrap on the 2024 @golfoncbs season! This year had it all. From historic moments to heart-shattering events and every other emotion you can imagine in between. I love this game. I love working in sports. Competing at the highest level requires and produces constant examples of inspiration, drama, unbridled joy, resilience, growth, and teamwork."

"It’s an honor to be a very small part of a tremendous team that brings these moments and stories to life each weekend. If we left you with one new favorite player or one memorable moment you shared with loved ones, then we have done our jobs. Catch ya on the NFL sidelines until next season!"

Balinois came back to golf in the final week of January for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego and is now all set for the first major championship of the year, The Masters, starting next week.

When did Amanda Balionis join CBS?

Amanda Balionis was born on June 20, 1985, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but moved to Lancaster at the age of 10. She studied broadcast journalism at Hofstra University in New York in 2008 and then started working in the sports media industry.

First, she worked with the PGA Tour and then moved to Callaway Golf as an in-house reporter and produced digital content for one of the leading golf manufacturer's media production teams.

Amanda Balionis eventually joined CBS in 2017 and has now become the senior anchor and broadcaster in sports. She has been a regular anchor for CBS and covered most of the golf tournaments, and also several NFL matches. The 39-year-old broadcaster has covered every Masters tournament for CBS since 2018, and this year will be her eighth Masters for the network.

