Amanda Balionis admits she got “intimidated” by Miss America as she discusses fashion

In a recent interview, CBS reporter Amanda Balionis admitted to having gotten 'intimidated' by Miss America Kira Dixon as she discussed fashion.

Amanda is at Augusta to cover the ongoing Augusta National Women's Amateur and ahead of picking up the mic to interview the golfers, the American sports journalist was herself interviewed by Kira K Dixon.

Amanda Balionis and Kira Dixon on Ep. 1 of Under the Umbrellas- Source- The Masters@Youtube

In the episode 1 of video series, Under the Umbrellas, Kira Dixon and Amanda Balionis discussed the latter's experience covering events at Augusta.

The conversation further moved on to the topic of fashion, when the CBS reporter admitted to being intimidated by Kira Dixon, who was Miss America 2015. When the host asked about Amanda's fashion plans for the two weeks, Balionis answered [Timestamp- 14:22]:

"Kira, it's really intimidating to talk fashion with Miss America. I feel like you should be telling us. You are forever Miss America"

Highlighting her bond with Kira Dixon, Amanda Balionis also said:

"It's one of my proud moments as a friend. I love to brag about you and your accomplishments."

Setting aside the argument about who's more accomplished, Kira navigated the subject to fashion and Amanda having to curate two weeks 'worth of outfits'.

Balionis, however, spoke about how lucky she felt:

"I am lucky enough, I get to slip on that CBS blazer on the weekend. So I don't have to think too much about my fashion."

With regards to golf course fashion, she also added:

"I am comfort girly through and through. So I loce an athleisure, like elevated athleisure might be my aesthetic."

Amanda Balionis went on to highlight the need for comfort on the golf course. In the next segment, she also spoke about taking a stroll through the 18 holes of Augusta National by herself, every year.

Amanda Balionis reveals her favourite Masters tournament food

The Masters tournament is not only hyped for its glory and golf, but also for the food that's served during the major event.

Towards the end of the interview, Kira asked Amanda about her favourite Masters food. The CBS reporter quickly answered that it was Chicken Biscuit. She added that it was available only in the mornings.

While on the topic of the Masters food, Balionis also revealed her recipe for an ideal Masters watch party from home. Answering the question, Amanda said that her plan would be to order 17 of Taste of the Masters food baskets, and she'd have all the Azaleas that would come with it.

The CBS reporter expressed that the interview was a great way to start off the next two weeks. Amanda Balionis will also be present at Augusta to cover The Masters next week.

