The Masters Tournament is around the corner, and all eyes are on the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. With that, some traditions remain steadfast despite all these years. One such tradition is the pricing of the famous Pimento cheese sandwich, which has reportedly maintained its price of $1.50 for more than two decades.

Ad

Founder of Cllct Media and Kickstand Cocktails, Darren Rovell, shared the report of the unchanged pricing via his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday. Highlighting the constant price of a Pimento cheese sandwich for the 23rd consecutive year, Rovell wrote:

"JUST IN: For the 23rd consecutive year, the Pimento Cheese sandwich at the Masters will cost $1.50. The last price change was in 2002, when it went from $1.25 to $1.50." In 1997, it was $1. Factoring for inflation, the sandwich today is 50 cents CHEAPER today."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

A Pimento cheese sandwich is simply a blend of shredded cheese, mayonnaise, diced pimentos, and seasonings between bread slices. Apart from the sandwiches, the entire concession menu is available at a low price.

Egg salad sandwiches are also priced at $1.50, and pork barbecue and Masters Club sandwiches cost $3. Soft drinks and water bottles are priced at $2, and beers are available for $6.

The Masters Tournament 2025: Schedule and field explored

The Masters Tournament is set to start from April 10 to april 13. The 2025 championship marks the 89th edition of this event. The first major of the 2025 season will feature around 85-100 golfers competing in a 72-par stroke play format.

Ad

However, the Masters week will officially kick off on April 6, with the practice rounds running until April 9. It also includes the iconic par-3 contest, held on April 9.

The first round will begin on April 10, and the tournament will conclude on April 13. On that note, below is the full list of golfers qualified for the upcoming Masters tournament so far, featuring the defending champion, Scottie Scheffler.

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Josele Ballester (a)

Evan Beck (a)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Angel Cabrera

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Brian Harman

Justin Hastings (a)

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Joe Highsmith

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Noah Kent (a)

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Brooks Koepka

Bernhard Langer

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Joaquin Niemann

Jose Maria Olazabal

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Hiroshi Tai (a)

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback