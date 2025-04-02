The Masters Tournament is around the corner, and all eyes are on the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. With that, some traditions remain steadfast despite all these years. One such tradition is the pricing of the famous Pimento cheese sandwich, which has reportedly maintained its price of $1.50 for more than two decades.
Founder of Cllct Media and Kickstand Cocktails, Darren Rovell, shared the report of the unchanged pricing via his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday. Highlighting the constant price of a Pimento cheese sandwich for the 23rd consecutive year, Rovell wrote:
"JUST IN: For the 23rd consecutive year, the Pimento Cheese sandwich at the Masters will cost $1.50. The last price change was in 2002, when it went from $1.25 to $1.50." In 1997, it was $1. Factoring for inflation, the sandwich today is 50 cents CHEAPER today."
A Pimento cheese sandwich is simply a blend of shredded cheese, mayonnaise, diced pimentos, and seasonings between bread slices. Apart from the sandwiches, the entire concession menu is available at a low price.
Egg salad sandwiches are also priced at $1.50, and pork barbecue and Masters Club sandwiches cost $3. Soft drinks and water bottles are priced at $2, and beers are available for $6.
The Masters Tournament 2025: Schedule and field explored
The Masters Tournament is set to start from April 10 to april 13. The 2025 championship marks the 89th edition of this event. The first major of the 2025 season will feature around 85-100 golfers competing in a 72-par stroke play format.
However, the Masters week will officially kick off on April 6, with the practice rounds running until April 9. It also includes the iconic par-3 contest, held on April 9.
The first round will begin on April 10, and the tournament will conclude on April 13. On that note, below is the full list of golfers qualified for the upcoming Masters tournament so far, featuring the defending champion, Scottie Scheffler.
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Josele Ballester (a)
- Evan Beck (a)
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Angel Cabrera
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Brian Harman
- Justin Hastings (a)
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Joe Highsmith
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Noah Kent (a)
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Brooks Koepka
- Bernhard Langer
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Phil Mickelson
- Collin Morikawa
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- J.T. Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Hiroshi Tai (a)
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris