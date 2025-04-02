Amanda Balionis gets Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims’ support as she makes big 2025 Masters announcement

Amanda Balionis, noted golf journalist who worked the NFL sidelines during the season for CBS Sports is going to be a co-host with Jim Nantz at the Masters 2025, joining a host of talent to bring the tournament to homes everywhere. The announcement of her involvement in the Major prompted Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims to voice her support for the CBS reporter.

On Tuesday, Balionis announced the news via her Instagram handle, also revealing that she's doing an official video series leading up to the Masters called 'Under the Umbrellas'

She captioned the post:

"There’s just something about being Under the Umbrellas… Episode 1 out now @themasters @anwagolf"

Under the comments section of her post, Balionis received support from Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims, who wrote:

"Can't wait," she wrote, hyping up Balionis' latest endeavour.

Jena Sims hyped up Amanda Balionis' latest endeavor (Instagram/balionis)

Meanwhile, Sims' husband Brooks will be invited to the Masters with a select few other LIV Golf stars, including Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, and Patrick Reed.

It is the 70th year in a row for CBS broadcasting the Masters. Balionis will join Nantz, Trevor Immelman, Ian Baker-Finch, Frank Nobilo, Andrew Catalon, and Dottie Pepper for the coverage all weekend long from April 10 to 13.

Balionis and CBS have both been away from golf for a while owing to broadcast rights. They did not have the rights to the Mexico Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, and others.

They have not broadcast an event since February's Genesis Invitational, but they and Balionis will be back for the Masters in a little over a week.

Amanda Balionis reflects on Masters broadcasting partner Jim Nantz

Amanda Balionis complimented Jim Nantz (Image via Imagn)

For yet another year, Jim Nantz will work the Masters, this time with CBS Sports star Amanda Balionis by his side. He has covered this tournament for a long time and reportedly plans to continue until 2036 when he wants to step down.

Ahead of that, Amanda Balionis reflected on the iconic broadcaster and said last week (via Express):

"Jim Nantz is number one. I don't think he could ever get enough credit for his talent."

She continued:

"His memory knows no bounds; he recalls things in the moment in the most accurate way from 20 years ago that will put your jaw on the floor. But it's not just what he does on camera; it's the way he carries himself as a person. He takes so much time to support and be an advocate for the people around him, and that's what I want to be remembered for, too."

Nantz is in his 60s now but wants to continue doing the Masters until he's in his 70s. He has recently retired from calling NCAA Tournament games but remains a big part of golf and NFL coverage.

