Amanda Balionis unknowingly throws a jab at pace-of-play fiasco, forcing her to correct herself

Amanda Balionis unknowingly took a cheeky jab at pace-of-play as she reached Augusta, Georgia, to cover back-to-back events- Augusta National Women's Amateur and the Masters Tournament 2025. The CBS reporter has kept her followers on Instagram updated about her daily activities, be it the 'picture-perfect day' at the Champions retreat or her recent interview with Kira Dixon.

Ad

Ahead of covering the golf world's most awaited events, for a change, Amanda was interviewed as a part of the 'Under the Umbrellas' video series on the Masters' YouTube channel.

Snap from Under the Umbrellas Episode 1- Source- The Masters@Youtube

Amanda Balionis was the first guest of this video series, and she looked back and shared her experiences at Augusta since 2018.

Ad

Trending

The American sports journalist, while answering a question by Kira, unintentionally took a jab at pace-of-play in the game of golf, but immediately clarified herself.

Kira Dixon asked Balionis to share her experience covering Augusta National Women's Amateur since its inception, and Balionis said:

"I'm not exaggerating this when I say covering the Augusta National Women's Amateur has been like one of the joys of my life. I don't know if you know this about golf, but it tends to move a little slowly sometimes."

Ad

Even as she finished her sentence, the CBS reporter realized that her words might have seemed to be a jab at the pace of play in the game, which is a trending topic in the golf world lately.

Amanda immediately corrected herself:

"There feels like maybe a pace of play joke in there, but that's not what I mean."

Ad

She reflected back on the day Fred Ridley, the club chairman, announced the Augusta National Women's Amateur event and expressed how she couldn't wait to make an impact in this regard.

Amanda Balionis shares her favourite moment at Augusta

In the episode one of Under the Umbrellas, Kira Dixon also went on to ask Amanda Balionis about the moments she'll remember for the rest of her life. The CBS reporter quickly answered that it was the 2020 Masters tournament, which was held in November owing to the pandemic.

Ad

She spoke about how grateful she was to have been there at that event and witness Dustin Johnson win the major, who got emotional after his win. Balionis shared:

"You can tell that this is the first moment Dustin has had to take a breath and soak in what he has just accomplished with the green jacket on. And when he broke down in that interview I just thought, 'This is the Dustin everyone's been dying to see'. "

In the same interview, Amanda Balionis also revealed her ideal Masters watch party plan and what she would do. The CBS reporter recently shared the Masters coverage schedule, confirming that she will also be covering the event next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback