Amanda Balionis shares an update from Champions Retreat with her 329K Instagram followers 

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis is currently in Georgia to cover the the Augusta National Womens Amatuer event. She was at the Champions Retreat course on Tuesday, April 1, for the practice session.

Balionis shared a snap of Champions Retreat with her 329K followers on Instagram and gave them an update about it. She wrote:

"Picture perfect day at Champions Retreat for the final practice day before Round 1 of Augusta National Women's Amateur starts tomorrow!"

Amanda Balionis' IG story

The Champions Retreat is situated 14 miles away from the home of golf, Augusta National. The two clubs have been co-hosting the Augusta National Women's Amatuer since 2019.

The tournament will take place from April 2-5. After the event, Augusta National will host the 2025 Masters next week.

Balionis had been missing from golf action as CBS didn't have the broadcast rights to cover several tournaments such as the Players Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Mexico Open etc. However, she will return to her reporting duties at the Masters next week and of course at the Augusta National Women's Amatuer this week.

Here is the schedule for the latter tournament:

Round 1- Wednesday, April 2

Champions Retreat Golf Club

Start time: 8 a.m.

8 a.m. TV: 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

1:30-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel Round 2- Thursday, April 3

Champions Retreat Golf Club

Start time: 8 a.m.

8 a.m. TV: 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

1:30-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel Round 3- Saturday, April 5

Augusta National Golf Club

Start time: 7:40 a.m.

7:40 a.m. TV: 12-3 p.m. on NBC

Will Amanda Balionis cover the 2025 Masters?

Amanda Balionis at The 2020 Masters - Final Round (Source: Getty)

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis will join the 'Masters on Range' show as a co-host. The show is a part of CBS's extended coverage of the 2025 Masters this year.

Balionis will join a star-studded line-up of co-hosts such as Dottie Pepper, Jim Nantz, Trevor Immelman, Ian Baker-Finch, Frank Nobilo, and Andrew Catalon.

The 39-year-old will also be the on-field reporter and will be joined by Kelly Tilghman, Michael Breed, Brian Crowell, and Iona Stephen. Apart from this, the journalist will also be a part of the early-week coverage from April 7-13.

The Masters will take place at Augusta National per usual from April 10-13. This will be CBS's 70th year covering the prestigious tournament. Interestingly, the Masters is reportedly the longest-running sporting event to air on a single TV channel.

