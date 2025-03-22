Who has won the most Masters golf tournaments?

Jack Nicklaus has the most number of Masters titles. He has won the Major Championship six times in his illustrious career.

Nicklaus secured his first Masters title in 1963. He went on the win it consecutively in 1965 and 1966. The Golden Bear followed it up with two more wins in 1972 and 1975. He won his final Masters title in 1986, becoming the oldest winner of the tournament at the age of 46 years and 82 days.

Nicklaus is followed by Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer with five and four Masters titles respectively. He shares the record for most consecutive Masters victories with Nick Faldo and Woods, with two.

Jack Nicklaus also has the most number of Major Championships to his name with 18 wins.

Exploring the past Masters winners

The inaugral Masters was won by Horton Smith in 1934. While the green jacket has become an iconic part of the victory ceremony, it was first donned by Sam Snead in 1949. Scottie Scheffler is the current reigning champion having won the 2024 Masters. It was his second win at Augusta National.

2024 — Scottie Scheffler

2023 — Jon Rahm

2022 — Scottie Scheffler

2021 — Hideki Matsuyama

2020 — Dustin Johnson

2019 — Tiger Woods

2018 — Patrick Reed

2017 — Sergio Garcia (Won in playoff)

2016 — Danny Willett

2015 — Jordan Spieth

2014 — Bubba Watson

2013 — Adam Scott (Won in playoff)

2012 — Bubba Watson (Won in playoff)

2011 — Charl Schwartzel

2010 — Phil Mickelson

2009 — Angel Cabrera (Won in playoff)

2008 — Trevor Immelman

2007 — Zach Johnson

2006 — Phil Mickelson

2005 — Tiger Woods (Won in playoff)

2004 — Phil Mickelson

2003 — Mike Weir (Won in playoff)

2002 — Tiger Woods

2001 — Tiger Woods

2000 — Vijay Singh

1999 — Jose Maria Olazabal

1998 — Mark O’Meara

1997 — Tiger Woods

1996 — Nick Faldo

1995 — Ben Crenshaw

1994 — Jose Maria Olazabal

1993 — Bernhard Langer

1992 — Fred Couples

1991 — Ian Woosnam

1990 — Nick Faldo (Won in playoff)

1989 — Nick Faldo (Won in playoff)

1988 — Sandy Lyle

1987 — Larry Mize (Won in playoff)

1986 — Jack Nicklaus

1985 — Bernhard Langer

1984 — Ben Crenshaw

1983 — Seve Ballesteros

1982 — Craig Stadler (Won in playoff)

1981 — Tom Watson

1980 — Seve Ballesteros

1979 — Fuzzy Zoeller (Won in playoff)

1978 — Gary Player

1977 — Tom Watson

1976 — Raymond Floyd

1975 — Jack Nicklaus

1974 — Gary Player

1973 — Tommy Aaron

1972 — Jack Nicklaus

1971 — Charles Coody

1970 — Billy Casper (Won in playoff)

1969 — George Archer

1968 — Bob Goalby

1967 — Gay Brewer Jr.

1966 — Jack Nicklaus (Won in playoff)

1965 — Jack Nicklaus

1964 — Arnold Palmer

1963 — Jack Nicklaus

1962 — Arnold Palmer (Won in playoff)

1961 — Gary Player

1960 — Arnold Palmer

1959 — Art Wall Jr.

1958 — Arnold Palmer

1957 — Doug Ford

1956 — Jack Burke Jr.

1955 — Cary Middlecoff

1954 — Sam Snead (Won in playoff)

1953 — Ben Hogan

1952 — Sam Snead

1951 — Ben Hogan

1950 — Jimmy Demaret

1949 — Sam Snead

1948 — Claude Harmon

1947 — Jimmy Demaret

1946 — Herman Keiser

1945 — No tournament, WWII

1944 — No tournament, WWII

1943 — No tournament, WWII

1942 — Byron Nelson (Won in playoff)

1941 — Craig Wood

1940 — Jimmy Demaret

1939 — Ralph Guldahl

1938 — Henry Picard

1937 — Byron Nelson

1936 — Horton Smith

1935 — Gene Sarazen (Won in playoff)

1934 — Horton Smith

