Who has won the most Masters golf tournaments?

Jack Nicklaus has the most number of Masters titles. He has won the Major Championship six times in his illustrious career.
Nicklaus secured his first Masters title in 1963. He went on the win it consecutively in 1965 and 1966. The Golden Bear followed it up with two more wins in 1972 and 1975. He won his final Masters title in 1986, becoming the oldest winner of the tournament at the age of 46 years and 82 days.
Nicklaus is followed by Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer with five and four Masters titles respectively. He shares the record for most consecutive Masters victories with Nick Faldo and Woods, with two.
Jack Nicklaus also has the most number of Major Championships to his name with 18 wins.
Exploring the past Masters winners
The inaugral Masters was won by Horton Smith in 1934. While the green jacket has become an iconic part of the victory ceremony, it was first donned by Sam Snead in 1949. Scottie Scheffler is the current reigning champion having won the 2024 Masters. It was his second win at Augusta National.
- 2024 — Scottie Scheffler
- 2023 — Jon Rahm
- 2022 — Scottie Scheffler
- 2021 — Hideki Matsuyama
- 2020 — Dustin Johnson
- 2019 — Tiger Woods
- 2018 — Patrick Reed
- 2017 — Sergio Garcia (Won in playoff)
- 2016 — Danny Willett
- 2015 — Jordan Spieth
- 2014 — Bubba Watson
- 2013 — Adam Scott (Won in playoff)
- 2012 — Bubba Watson (Won in playoff)
- 2011 — Charl Schwartzel
- 2010 — Phil Mickelson
- 2009 — Angel Cabrera (Won in playoff)
- 2008 — Trevor Immelman
- 2007 — Zach Johnson
- 2006 — Phil Mickelson
- 2005 — Tiger Woods (Won in playoff)
- 2004 — Phil Mickelson
- 2003 — Mike Weir (Won in playoff)
- 2002 — Tiger Woods
- 2001 — Tiger Woods
- 2000 — Vijay Singh
- 1999 — Jose Maria Olazabal
- 1998 — Mark O’Meara
- 1997 — Tiger Woods
- 1996 — Nick Faldo
- 1995 — Ben Crenshaw
- 1994 — Jose Maria Olazabal
- 1993 — Bernhard Langer
- 1992 — Fred Couples
- 1991 — Ian Woosnam
- 1990 — Nick Faldo (Won in playoff)
- 1989 — Nick Faldo (Won in playoff)
- 1988 — Sandy Lyle
- 1987 — Larry Mize (Won in playoff)
- 1986 — Jack Nicklaus
- 1985 — Bernhard Langer
- 1984 — Ben Crenshaw
- 1983 — Seve Ballesteros
- 1982 — Craig Stadler (Won in playoff)
- 1981 — Tom Watson
- 1980 — Seve Ballesteros
- 1979 — Fuzzy Zoeller (Won in playoff)
- 1978 — Gary Player
- 1977 — Tom Watson
- 1976 — Raymond Floyd
- 1975 — Jack Nicklaus
- 1974 — Gary Player
- 1973 — Tommy Aaron
- 1972 — Jack Nicklaus
- 1971 — Charles Coody
- 1970 — Billy Casper (Won in playoff)
- 1969 — George Archer
- 1968 — Bob Goalby
- 1967 — Gay Brewer Jr.
- 1966 — Jack Nicklaus (Won in playoff)
- 1965 — Jack Nicklaus
- 1964 — Arnold Palmer
- 1963 — Jack Nicklaus
- 1962 — Arnold Palmer (Won in playoff)
- 1961 — Gary Player
- 1960 — Arnold Palmer
- 1959 — Art Wall Jr.
- 1958 — Arnold Palmer
- 1957 — Doug Ford
- 1956 — Jack Burke Jr.
- 1955 — Cary Middlecoff
- 1954 — Sam Snead (Won in playoff)
- 1953 — Ben Hogan
- 1952 — Sam Snead
- 1951 — Ben Hogan
- 1950 — Jimmy Demaret
- 1949 — Sam Snead
- 1948 — Claude Harmon
- 1947 — Jimmy Demaret
- 1946 — Herman Keiser
- 1945 — No tournament, WWII
- 1944 — No tournament, WWII
- 1943 — No tournament, WWII
- 1942 — Byron Nelson (Won in playoff)
- 1941 — Craig Wood
- 1940 — Jimmy Demaret
- 1939 — Ralph Guldahl
- 1938 — Henry Picard
- 1937 — Byron Nelson
- 1936 — Horton Smith
- 1935 — Gene Sarazen (Won in playoff)
- 1934 — Horton Smith