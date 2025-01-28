"I love it": When Jack Nicklaus revealed his favorite golf course in the world

Jack Nicklaus expressed his love for Pebble Beach, claiming it to be his favorite golf course in the world. The golf legend revealed this in an interview with Golf Digest back in February 2022.

During the 2022 Pebble Peach Pro-Am, the 73-time winner on the PGA Tour took some time off to sit down with a reporter. Nicklaus picked Pebble Beach as the location where he would love to play the "one round of golf" he has "left to play". As golfers were getting ready to compete, at Pebble Beach, Jack Nicklaus revealed his favorite course. He said:

"My history with Pebble Beach is a lot. I love it. And I have always said if there's one golf course, one round of golf I have left to play, I'd like to play it at Pebble Beach."

Trending

"Winning a U.S. Open in any place is pretty good. I don't think it makes a whole lot of difference what golf course it is. But it happened to be my favorite golf course, that even made it special. To have a place where you have to drive through a forest, and you have got several really good golf courses, it's rather unique. And on the ocean," he added.

Expand Tweet

Jack Nicklaus has a deeper connection with Pebble Beach since the veteran golfer won the 1972 US Open there. Pebble Beach became the official venue for the US Open in '72, and Nicklaus picked up a win in the first one. He also explained in his statement that the place holds a unique value for the sport. According to the 'Golden Bear', "There's more interesting and a variety of golf played here than any other place."

Jack Nicklaus has also played some spectacular golf events at the Pebble Beach Golf Links over the years. In 1961, he won the U.S. Amateur there; Nicklaus also clinched the title in the Crosby Pro-Ams in 1967, 1972, and 1973. The veteran golfer also earned victory in two Shell matches in Pebble Beach (1963/Snead and 1995/Watson).

Jack Nicklaus gets nostalgic about "embarrassing" Pebble Beach memory

Jack Nicklaus speaks to the crowd following his second-place finish in the 1982 US Open on June 20, 1982 in Pebble Beach, California - Source: Getty

The pro golfer and golf course designer recently turned 85. Widely considered a legend in the game, the American golfer has bagged 117 wins throughout his pro golf career.

While reminiscing about Pebble Beach Golf Links, Jack Nicklaus already revealed why the location is his favorite. In another interview with Golf.com back in 2019, Nicklaus talked about a funny moment. He recalled playing in a Crosby during his birthday, and Jack was having a party in a room behind the 18th green. He described an incident revolving around a call from Bing Crosby.

"My most embarrassing moment in golf probably happened at Pebble Beach. It was my birthday... the phone rings. It was a friend of mine... John Swanson. He says, 'Somebody wants to say hello to you,'" recalled Nicklaus.

"This guy gets on the phone and he starts singing 'Happy Birthday'tto me. He goes through the whole thing. And I’m sitting there, because I can’t recognize hardly anything. And I’m sort of irritated. I said, 'To whom am I speaking, please?' He goes, 'Oh Jack, it’s Bing Crosby. I just wanted to wish you a happy birthday,'" he added.

Jack Nicklaus further went on to reflect on the incident, and revealed that he just wanted to "crawl under the table". He was new to pro golf back then, and Bing Crosby wished him on his birthday. According to Nicklaus, it's a rare incident to happen to someone and it's part of the "Pebble Beach magic".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback