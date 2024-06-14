Who is leading the US Open 2024 after Day 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the US Open 2024 ended Thursday, June 13, at the Pinehurst Resort's Course No. 2. The course proved to be a hard test, as only 15 players managed to finish with scores under par.

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay lead the 2024 US Open with a score of 5 under. Several favorites are at the top of the leaderboard, including Ludvig Averg and Bryson DeChambeau.

US Open 2024 Day 1 Leaderboard

Here is the US Open 2024 leaderboard after the first round (only Top 50 members were included):

T1 Patrick Cantlay -5

T1 Rory McIlroy -5

3 Ludvig Åberg -4

T4 Matthieu Pavon -3

T4 Bryson DeChambeau -3

T6 Tony Finau -2

T6 Tyrrell Hatton -2

T6 Akshay Bhatia -2

T9 Seonghyeon Kim -1

T9 Corey Conners -1

T9 Sergio Garcia -1

T9 Sam Bennett -1

T9 Aaron Rai -1

T9 Jackson Suber -1

T9 Thomas Detry -1

T16 Logan McAllister E

T16 Stephan Jaeger E

T16 Emiliano Grillo E

T16 Collin Morikawa E

T16 Brooks Koepka E

T16 Russell Henley E

T16 Robert Rock E

T16 Neal Shipley (a) E

T16 Isaiah Salinda E

T16 Davis Thompson E

T16 Zac Blair E

T16 Harris English E

T16 Robert MacIntyre E

T16 Xander Schauffele E

T16 Tommy Fleetwood E

T16 Sepp Straka E

T16 Martin Kaymer E

T16 Adam Scott E

T34 Seamus Power +1

T34 Max Greyserman +1

T34 Tim Widing +1

T34 Cameron Smith +1

T34 Rickie Fowler +1

T34 Si Woo Kim +1

T34 Willie Mack III +1

T34 Jason Day +1

T34 Tom Kim +1

T34 Scottie Scheffler +1

T34 Brian Harman +1

T34 Max Homa +1

T34 Chris Kirk +1

T34 Taylor Pendrith +1

T34 Frankie Capan III +1

T34 Taisei Shimizu +1

T50 Frederik Kjettrup +2

T50 Justin Lower +2

T50 Matt Kuchar +2

T50 Nicolai Højgaard +2

T50 Gary Woodland +2

T50 Nico Echavarria +2

T50 Edoardo Molinari +2

T50 Mac Meissner +2

T50 Austin Eckroat +2

T50 Bryan Kim (a) +2

T50 Brandon Robinson Thompson +2

T50 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +2

T50 Mackenzie Hughes +2

T50 Hideki Matsuyama +2

T50 Jordan Spieth +2

Rory McIlroy played his first round of the US Open without bogeys and with five birdies. It is the fourth time that the Northern Irishman has played bogey-free in the first round of a major championship, and in the previous three, he won the tournament (2011 US Open, 2012 PGA Championship and 2014 Open Championship).

Patrick Cantlay, meanwhile, played with six birdies and one bogey. For Cantlay, it is the first time he has scored under par in the first round of the US Open in his career.

The top favorite, Scottie Scheffler, finished tied for 34th with a score of 1 over. The low amateur after 18 holes is Neal Shipley, who has already been the talk of the town as the only amateur to make the cut at the Masters.

Tiger Woods finished T86, with a score of 4 over 74. Other top players who had poor scores during the first round were Dean Burmester and Dustin Johnson (4 over), Will Zalatoris (5 over), Justin Thomas (7 over) and Phil Mickelson (9 over).

