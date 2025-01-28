AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 Power Rankings: Justin Thomas overtakes Rory McIlroy, others to top

Justin Thomas has overtaken Rory McIlroy and others in the PGA Tour Power Rankings for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025. The two-time major champion is expected to perform well amid the star-studded field that includes World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 will take place from Thursday, January 30 to Sunday, February 2, at Pebble Beach, California, near Carmel. The fifth event of the season will be a Signature event, featuring 81 players competing for a purse of $20 million. Unlike the usual events, this week's tournament will not feature a 36-hole cut.
In this article, we will look at the PGA Tour Power Rankings for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025.
Power Rankings for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 explored
1) Justin Thomas
Justin is looking for his first win in two years, but he is getting close to his top form. Recently, he finished as the runner-up at The American Express. Speaking of past performances, he tied for sixth at Pebble Beach last year.
2) Collin Morikawa
Although Collin Morikawa hasn't been in the winner's circle for quite a while, he has consistently been among the favorites in most of the events. He started the season at the Sentry with a solo second finish, his third in the past ten appearances.
Speaking of past performances, Morikawa tied for T14 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last year.
3) Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy has competed only twice in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and hasn't finished better than T66 (2024). However, he is expected to perform much better this week.
4) Maverick McNealy
Maverick McNealy is quite familiar with the Pebble Beach golf course, given that this is his seventh appearance here. He has a T5 and a runner-up finish in the past but hasn't made a top 30 in his last three outings. However, since he is now a PGA Tour winner, he will be confident this time.
5) Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Cantlay has once again started the season quite decently, tying for fifth at The American Express. He has a solid record at Pebble Beach, with four top-11 finishes, including a T3 finish in his past four starts.