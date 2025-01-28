AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 Power Rankings: Justin Thomas overtakes Rory McIlroy, others to top

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jan 28, 2025 14:27 GMT
PGA: The Genesis Invitational - First Round - Source: Imagn
Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy top the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 Power Rankings (Image Source: Imagn)

Justin Thomas has overtaken Rory McIlroy and others in the PGA Tour Power Rankings for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025. The two-time major champion is expected to perform well amid the star-studded field that includes World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 will take place from Thursday, January 30 to Sunday, February 2, at Pebble Beach, California, near Carmel. The fifth event of the season will be a Signature event, featuring 81 players competing for a purse of $20 million. Unlike the usual events, this week's tournament will not feature a 36-hole cut.

In this article, we will look at the PGA Tour Power Rankings for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025.

Power Rankings for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 explored

1) Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas (Image Source: Getty)
Justin Thomas (Image Source: Getty)

Justin is looking for his first win in two years, but he is getting close to his top form. Recently, he finished as the runner-up at The American Express. Speaking of past performances, he tied for sixth at Pebble Beach last year.

2) Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa during the The Sentry 2025 - Final Round (Image Source: Getty)
Collin Morikawa during the The Sentry 2025 - Final Round (Image Source: Getty)

Although Collin Morikawa hasn't been in the winner's circle for quite a while, he has consistently been among the favorites in most of the events. He started the season at the Sentry with a solo second finish, his third in the past ten appearances.

Speaking of past performances, Morikawa tied for T14 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last year.

3) Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Image Source: Imagn)
Rory McIlroy (Image Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy has competed only twice in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and hasn't finished better than T66 (2024). However, he is expected to perform much better this week.

4) Maverick McNealy

PGA: The Sentry - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: The Sentry - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Maverick McNealy is quite familiar with the Pebble Beach golf course, given that this is his seventh appearance here. He has a T5 and a runner-up finish in the past but hasn't made a top 30 in his last three outings. However, since he is now a PGA Tour winner, he will be confident this time.

5) Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay during the American Express - Third Round (Image Source: Imagn)
Patrick Cantlay during the American Express - Third Round (Image Source: Imagn)

Patrick Cantlay has once again started the season quite decently, tying for fifth at The American Express. He has a solid record at Pebble Beach, with four top-11 finishes, including a T3 finish in his past four starts.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
