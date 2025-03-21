Augusta National ex-employee sentenced to prison for stealing $3M in Masters Tournament merch and memorabilia

A former warehouse assistant at the Augusta National was sentenced to a year in federal prison on Wednesday (March 19) for stealing millions' worth of Masters' merchandise and memorabilia and selling it to online brokers. He has also been ordered to pay the golf club $3,448,842 in reparation, as per the official press release from the United States Attorney's Office—Northern District of Illinois.

Richard Globensky had reportedly been stealing precious memorabilia from Augusta National for over 13 years, from 2009 to 2022. While the merchandise included Masters hats, flags, shirts, watches, and other items, the memorabilia he stole held significant historical value. Amongst the latter items were the iconic green jackets awarded to Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer, and Gene Sarazen.

Globesnky had sold the merchandise to an online broker in Florida for around $5.3M, according to reports. He sold the precious memorabilia to the same broker as well as the latter's associate for approximately $300,000

The brokers then re-sold these items at a markedly higher price than they bought from Globensky. As per reports, at least one of the stolen items was bought by a collector in Chicago.

The former employee had reportedly spent a staggering amount of money on the purchase of various expensive hobbies. He had bought five vehicles and a motorboat, went on Walt Disney-themed vacations where he also indulged in similar activities, had his residence in Georgia custom-built, and shopped at Louis Vuitton. In total, Globensky splurged nearly $1,162,000 on these things in the last six years of his employment at Augusta National.

The former warehouse assistant had pleaded guilty to the charges last year at the US District Court in Chicago. The FBI's Art Crime Team had provided support with regards to this case.

US Attorney Brian Hayes had said in the government's sentencing memorandum (via the official press release by the United States Attorney's Office—Northern District of Illinois)

"The funds Globensky obtained enabled him and his spouse to live a lifestyle far beyond their means. The manner in which he spent the proceeds suggests greed was his primary motivation for committing the offense,"

When will Augusta National host the 2025 Masters?

The 2024 Masters - Final Round at Augusta National (Source: Getty)

Augusta National will host the 2025 Masters from April 10th to 13th. Many notable players including defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Xander Schauffele are expected to compete at the Masters. While fans had been hoping to see Tiger Woods as well, his recent Achilles tendon rupture and subsequent surgery are making the prospect look bleak at the moment.

As the reigning champion, Scottie Scheffler will host the Champions Dinner earlier that week for past winners as per tradition. Woods might make an appearance for that.

Scheffler's menu for the same was unveiled on Thursday (March 20). The delectable curation was reminiscent of his Champions Dinner spread back in 2023. The World no. 1 also gave a cheeky tribute to his recent hand injury that he had incurred while making ravioli for Christmas, by serving 'Papa Scheff's Meatballs and Ravioli Bites' at the dinner.

