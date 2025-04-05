Amanda Balionis shares 16-year-old golfer's remarkable eagle at Augusta National

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis took to her Instagram story on Saturday to share a remarkable eagle made by one of the golfers during the Augusta National Women's Amateur. The eagle was made by 16-year-old Asterisk Talley on the first hole at the illustrious golf links.

Ad

The remarkable hole-out from the fairway was posted by the official Instagram account of the ANWA and the official Instagram account of The Masters.

The video of the shot already has more than 670,000 views and 33,000 likes. Amanda Balionis shared the video to her Instagram story on Saturday, April 5.

Amanda Balionis' Instagram story on Saturday morning

Balionis shared the story with her more than 329,000 Instagram followers. She covers both golf and football for the network and will be covering The Masters this week.

Ad

Trending

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf's top players will collide at The Masters as they all aim to end the week with a green jacket in their closet.

Who won the Augusta National Women's Amateur?

Bernat Escuder after winning the 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur (via Getty)

Bernat Escuder won this year's Augusta National Women's Amateur on April 5. Escuder won by a single shot over Asterisk Talley. They both shot a four-under-par 68 in the final round on Saturday.

Ad

Talley opened her round with a hole-out for eagle on the first hole. She applied the pressure on the final holes of the back nine by making birdie on both holes 16 and 17.

Escuder birdied the two par fives on the back nine: holes 13 and 15. She parred 16 but bogeyed 17. Her and Tally both parred the 18th hole and Escuder won by a shot.

The 21-year-old senior at Kansas State is a native of Spain. She finished three shots clear of defending Augusta National Women's Amateur champion Lottie Woad of England.

Ad

The esteemed Augusta National has been a place where many Spaniards have found success. Five-time major champion Seve Ballesteros won two green jackets at The Masters in 1980 and 1983.

Ballesteros' close friend Jose Maria Olazabal won his own two major champions at The Masters in 1994 and 1999. Sergio Garcia won his first and only major championship at The Masters in 2017. While Jon Rahm won the prestigious event in 2023.

At the age of 13, Escuder began working with Sergio Garcia's father, Victor, who is a swing coach.

Ad

Runner-up Asterisk Talley is a native of Chowchilla, California, which is not far from Yosemite National Park. Talley also played in the event last year and was the youngest player in the event at age 15. She finished tied for eighth last year and coming into this year's tournament was 14th in the Women's Amateur Golf Ranking.

The Masters is set to begin on Thursday, with players expected to begin arriving at Augusta National on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Thomas Ingals Golf content writer Know More