Amanda Balionis reveals everyone at Augusta Women’s Amateur is allowed to play despite not making the cut

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis is currently in Georgia to cover the Augusta National Women's Amateur this week. She recently announced some special news on her social media.

Ad

Augusta National and Champions Retreat have been co-hosting the Augusta National Women's Amateur since 2019. Balionis recently announced that all the golfers participating in the event can play a practice round at the Augusta National on Friday, irrespective of whether they have made the cut or not.

The final round of tournament will take place on Saturday. Balionis wrote:

"Everyone in the @anwagolf field is invited to play a practice round at ANGC today regardless of if they made the cut or not. Saturday is the final round!"

Ad

Trending

Image via @balionis

The final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur will take place at Augusta National. NBC will broadcast it from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm ET. The round will also be livestreamed on the Augusta National Women's Amateur website in the same time slot.

Ad

The champion of the tournament will receive an invitation to prestigious events such as the 2025 US Open, 2025 Women's Open, 2025 Chevron Championship, 2025 Evian Championship and any other R&A, USGA, PGA of America amateur events for one year and provided the winner remains an amateur, she will also be invited to the next five editions of the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Kiara Romero and Lottie Woad are currently sharing the Round 2 lead with a total score of 9-under 135. The Augusta National will host the 2025 Masters next week, per tradition. This year's edition is scheduled to take place from April 10th to 13th, 2025.

Ad

Will Amanda Balionis cover the 2025 Masters?

Amanda Balionis (Source: Getty)

Amanda Balionis will continue her stay in Georgia as she is expected to also cover the Masters next week. Along with being an on-field reporter, she will join the Masters on Range show.

Ad

The show is a part of CBS's extended coverage for the Masters for this year. Along with Balionis, the show will feature the likes of Dottie Pepper, Trevor Immelman, Jim Nantz, Frank Nobilo, Ian Baker-Finch, and Andrew Catalon.

The on-field reporting team will also include Kelly Tilghman, Brian Crowell, Iona Stephen, and Michael Breed. Amanda Balionis will be a part of the early-week coverage from April 7th to 13th, 2025.

This year will be a special milestone for CBS and the Masters, as their partnership will turn 70-years-old. Reportedly, the iconic tournament is the longest-running sporting event to air on a single network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More