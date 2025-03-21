Junior golf superstar Asterisk Talley joins the likes of Tiger Woods and Nelly Korda in the TaylorMade player portfolio

Upcoming female golfer Asterisk Talley has signed a sponsorship deal with TaylorMade, the golf equipment giant. She is currently the top-ranked Women's AJGA golfer.

Ad

With this new partnership with TaylorMade, Talley has joined the likes of Tiger Woods, Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson, and Charley Hull. Last year, the 16-year-old participated in the US Women's Open, finishing 44th. She was also a part of the US Curtis Cup team.

Although her team had eventually suffered a narrow defeat, Talley had performed well, even recording a victory against Lottie Woad, the top-ranked amateur female golfer in the world.

Ad

Trending

This year, Talley has won the 2025 AJGA Fortinet Stanford Invitational and the ANNIKA Junior Invitational titles. She is currently a topper in the girls' division of AJGA standings. More recently, the California resident participated in the HGV Tournament of Champions. This week, she will defend her title at the Junior Invitational in Sage Valley.

Eddie Erkmanis, Vice President of Sports Marketing at TaylorMade, spoke about the exciting new partnership with Talley.

Ad

"As a company that’s always looking to the future, we prioritize cultivating relationships with top-tier youth talent, and Asterisk certainly fits that mold. Her accomplishments at such a young age are remarkable. But just as importantly, she’s a phenomenal young woman of standup character. We couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with Asterisk; she has a tremendously bright future ahead both on and off the course," he said via Golfweek.

Ad

Earlier this year, TaylorMade signed a deal with another young golfer, adding US President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump to their roster.

What would be in Asterisk Talley's bag after her deal with TaylorMade?

Asterisk Talley at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open - Third Round (Source: Imagn)

Following Asterisk Talley's sponsorship deal with TaylorMade, her bag will presumably be dominated by the brand's equipment. As a sponsored athlete, she has access to the top and brand-new equipment from the company.

Ad

It is expected that her bag will look something like this in the coming tournaments according to TaylorMade's official press release:

DRIVER: TaylorMade Qi35 (9 degrees)

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade Qi35 (16.5 degrees) 3-wood

HYBRID: TaylorMade Qi (19 degrees)

IRONS: TaylorMade P·790 (4-5), P·7MC (6-PW)

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind 4 (50, 54, 60 degrees)

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour X

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

While the rules surrounding amateur athletes signing sponsorship contracts have evolved, allowing the young players to receive payment as the face of a brand, the financial details of TaylorMade's new deal with Asterisk Talley have been kept under wraps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback