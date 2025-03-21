Nelly Korda gives a sneak peek at her testing of a "new" persimmon Wood

Nelly Korda recently debuted a new golf club on the course. She shared updates about it on her social media on Thursday, March 20.

Sporting a white shirt, matching visor and black trousers, Korda posted pictures of her testing out the new club on Instagram. She wrote:

"Testing a new club"



Korda later shared that the "new" golf club was in fact, a persimmon wood golf club from MacGregor. These clubs, a vintage collection, are extremely sought-after, given their iconic status.

The LPGA star shared a closer snap of the beautiful brown and yellow club as she wrote:

"I hit a Persimmon wood"



Korda also posted a screen grab of her stats during her practice session on her Instagram stories on Thursday (March 20).

When will Nelly Korda play next?

Nelly Korda had been away from competition for a while, having given the Asian leg of the LPGA Tour a miss. She will next be seen at the Ford Championship in Chandler, Arizona next week.

The World No. 1 will enter the field as the defending champion. She had won the inaugural edition of the event last year by hitting a 7-under 65 in the final round. Korda had won by a two-stroke margin.

With her win at the Ford Championship last year, she became the first LPGA golfer in eight years to win three consecutive starts. Before clinching the title at the debut event, the 26-year-old had previously won the LPGA Drive On Championship and the FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship. The latter tournament was canceled this year after the underwriter was unable to fulfill a portion of its payment obligations to the LPGA Tour.

Nelly Korda (Source: Getty)

Nelly Korda will face some stiff competition in the form of Lydia Ko, Haeran Ryu, Jeeno Thitikul, Rose Zhang, and Ruoning Yin, among others. So far in the 2025 season, Korda has made only two starts.

She made her season debut at the HGV Tournament of Champions in late January. The ace golfer had finished runners-up behind A Lim Kim, with a total score of 18-under. Korda made her second start at the Founders Cup where she placed T7 after carding a total score of 12-under.

Despite a spectacular season in 2024, she sustained a neck injury towards the end of the year. The injury forced her to skip a couple of events. She had previously mentioned during the press conference for the HGV Tournament of Champions that she would be prioritising her health this season as she doesn't want to go through another injury.

