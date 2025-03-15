LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko shows up for $240M NBA star's special night

LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko is an avid basketball fan. Notably, she was present to watch Stephen Curry’s epic performance in the recent Warriors vs. Kings game. Later, she took to Instagram to share highlights from the game.

Lydia Ko is a New Zealand-based professional golfer who turned pro in 2013. She has won 23 LPGA Tour events and eight Ladies European Tour events. Ko lifted the trophy at the 2016 Chevron Championship, 2015 Evian Championship, and 2024 Women’s British Open. She was also inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame in 2024.

Ko visited Chase Center on Thursday, March 13 to witness Stephen Curry reach the milestone of 4,000 career 3-pointers. After the game, Curry handed Ko an autographed jersey and Ko congratulated him on his big win, saying that she was honored to meet him. She later shared a picture of the interaction on Instagram, saying:

“Watched the @warriors win their game, and @stephencurry30 make his 4000th 3 pointers 🔥🔥🔥🔥 What a night!”

Still taken from Lydia Ko's Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@lydsko

Chase Center had posted a picture of Lydia Ko and Stephen Curry, with the caption:

“Game recognizes game ⛳ @stephencurry30 linked up with @lydsko after last night’s win!”

Stephen Curry is a four-time NBA Champion who won the 2024 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year. He is also a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) and has won two gold medals at the FIBA World Cup.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Curry has a total net worth of $240 million. He is also the highest paid player in the NBA.

Lydia Ko pens heartwarming message following the HSBC Women’s World Championship

The 2025 HSBC Women’s World Championship was held from February 27 to March 2 at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore. Lydia Ko went on to win the event with a score of 13-under. Ko finished four strokes ahead of the runners-up Ayaka Furue and Jeeno Thitikul.

After the tournament, Ko took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message, thanking her fans for the amount of support they’ve shown through the years.

“Received an overwhelming amount of support in Singapore throughout the years, and to now win the @hsbcwomensgolf is so special ❤️ Grateful to be able to celebrate this win with some of my family, friends, team, sponsors, and fans!” the LPGA Tour star said via Instagram.

Lydia Ko’s first LPGA Tour event of the year was the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she finished in sixth position. She also played in the Founders Cup where she finished at T48.

Ko has won three medals in different Olympic games. She won a silver medal in the Rio 2016 Olympics and a bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Last year, she competed in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, securing a gold medal in women’s golf event.

