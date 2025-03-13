"I’d like to outplay that, for sure": Steph Curry makes $62,587,158 contract decision clear amid retirement rumors

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is reaching the latter stages of his illustrious career. However, with the thought of Father Time approach, Curry made it clear that he's not ready to hang up his sneakers just yet.

On a Wednesday episode of 95.7 The Game, Curry said he intends to play out the remainder of his current contract, which runs through the 2026-27 season. The four-time NBA champion signed a 1 year, $62,587,158 contract extension with the Golden State Warriors during the summer.

“I don’t know. I’ve tried to answer that question before and I’ve said a lot of different things just based on how I feel that day, but I think you know it’s all kind of measured on what the style of ‘Can I get to that level that I expect for myself?’,” Steph said.

“Then you kind of reevaluate every year. So, I know how my contract’s lined up and I’d like to outplay that for sure. How long that goes I have no idea,” he added.

Curry, who will turn 37 this week, has been a dominant force on a rejuvenated Warriors side. He is averaging 24.5 points, 6.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game for the season, while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc.

The Warriors, who seemed destined for a second consecutive playoff absence, have had a resurgence since they acquired Jimmy Butler before the trade deadline. They have won 12 of their last 15 games and currently sit at sixth in the Western Conference standings.

Steph Curry joins alma mater Davidson College as Assistant GM

Stephen Curry took on a new role with his alma mater, Davidson College, as an assistant general manager for the men's and women's basketball programs. ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported this on Monday.

Steph Curry said the following in a statement released by the school:

"The Davidson experience is top notch," Curry said. "My journey from when I got to Davidson in 2006 to now demonstrated that I had the opportunity to play basketball at the highest level, got a great education, an amazing network through the Davidson alumni and continue to wave the Davidson flag. I want very talented, high character student athletes to have that same experience."

Curry will become the first active player in U.S. major professional sports to hold an administrative position with an NCAA team. He played for Davidson from 2006 to 2009 and will work closely with general manager Austin Buntz.

During his time at Davidson, Steph Curry set the NCAA single-season record for 3-pointers and was named conference player of the year twice. He was drafted by the Warriors with the seventh overall pick in 2009 and has since become a two-time MVP and four-time NBA champion.

