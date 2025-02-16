President Donald Trump's granddaughter announces sponsorship deal with major golf company

US President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump is a budding golfer and social media personality. She recently took to Instagram to share some special news with her 1.5M followers.

Ad

Kai Trump has recently signed a sponsorship deal with golf equipment giant TaylorMade. She posted a reel of her playing golf with the brand's equipment to make the announcement. The 17-year-old also wrote a heartfelt note about how special this new partnership is.

"I’m proud to officially be joining team TaylorMade! This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid and I can’t wait for the journey ahead. Excited to see what we can accomplish together in the future!"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Kai Trump was seen at the Genesis Invitational Pro-Am at Torrey Pines this week. She was paired with 4-time Major champion Rory McIlroy. The duo sported dark windbreakers to beat the rainy day on course. Trump finished off her look with a white cap.

McIlroy himself is a TaylorMade athlete, and his bag is filled with the brand's golf equipment. Along with the Northern Irish star, Kai will be joining a stacked roster of golfers such as Nelly Korda, Tiger Woods, Charley Hull, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Brooke Henderson, and Tommy Fleetwood, among others.

Ad

Which college has US President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump verbally committed to?

US President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump (Source: Getty)

US President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, had announced in August 2024 that she has verbally committed to attend the University of Miami to play collegiate golf as a member of the 2026 signing class. She had taken to Instagram to announce the big news.

Ad

Dressed in a white tank top, denim shorts, Nike sneakers, and especially a Miami hat, she wrote:

"I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami. I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey. I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point. I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support,"

Ad

Along with thanking her "grandpa" Donald Trump, Kai also showed her gratitude to her entire family for "encouraging and pushing" her to be the best person she could be. She also thanked her friends for "cheering" for her. The budding athlete further wrote:

"Last but not least I would love to thank Coach Janice and Coach Jim for giving me this opportunity. I am supper excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes!"

Ad

Kai has even mentioned the Miami Hurricanes Womens' Golf's Instagram handle in her own bio, also adding her batch year of 2030. She is currently studying at the Benjamin School in Palm Beach County, Florida. The young golfer is expected to graduate in 2026. She became the varsity golf team captain there in her second year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback