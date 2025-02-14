Rory McIlroy and US President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump were spotted together at the Genesis Invitational Pro-Am recently. The latter is a social media personality and budding golfer.

A picture of McIlroy and Kai Trump from their game on Wednesday made rounds on social media. The two were dressed to beat the rainy day at Torrey Pines in dark windbreakers. McIlroy sported a white beanie while Trump opted for a white cap to complete their gear.

Daily Mail reporter Jon Michael Raasch shared a picture of the duo walking on the course on his X account.

Rory McIlroy came to the Genesis Invitational with a fresh win on his belt. He won his first PGA Tour event of the year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am two weeks back. The Northern Irish star had skipped the WM Phoenix Open last week.

He is currently placed T14 in the ongoing Round 1 of the Genesis Invitational (at the time of writing). Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers and Scottie Scheffler are leading the standings at the moment.

Who was Rory McIlroy paired with in the Round 1 of the Genesis Invitational?

Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland at the Genesis Invitational (Source: Getty)

Rory McIlroy was paired with Viktor Hovland and Adam Scott in the Round 1 of Genesis Invitational. Part of Tee No. 10, the trio teed off at 1:14pm ET.

Here are the full tee times and pairings for Round 1 of Genesis Invitational:

Tee No. 1

12:30 p.m. – Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin

12:41 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:52 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns

1:03 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

1:14 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim

1:25 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens

1:36 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee

1:47 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im

1:58 p.m. – Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood

2:09 p.m. – Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth

2:20 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

2:31 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, Danny List

Tee No. 10

12:30 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Højgaard

12:41 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners

12:52 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala

1:03 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

1:14 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott

1:25 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger, Andrew Novak

1:36 p.m. – Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

1:47 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young

1:58 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Day

2:09 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin

2:20 p.m. – Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy

2:31 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman

