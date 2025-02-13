WATCH: PGA Tour star flies from Scottsdale to San Diego for the Genesis Invitational

Maverick McNealy is currently in action at the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, San Diego. Last week he finished T9 at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

While many golfers travelled from Scottsdale to San Diego for the Genesis Invitational, McNealy certainly had a different way to do that. The PGA Tour star flew a small plane.

He posted a reel of his journey on his Instagram. The golfer wrote:

"🛫 Scottsdale 🛬 San Diego … excited to be back at Torrey Pines for the Genesis Invitational this week!"

The ace golfer is the son of Scott McNealy, known for being the co-founder and CEO of Sun Microsystems. Started in the 1980s with fellow Stanford graduates, Sun Microsystems was one of the many successful start-ups that took Silicon Valley by storm in that time period.

Fast forward to 2025, the businessman's son, Maverick McNealy is seen competing with notable names at the PGA Tour events. He displayed a consistent performance at the WM Phoenix Open and is currently playing at the Genesis Invitational.

Who was Maverick McNealy paired with in the Round 1 of Genesis Invitational?

Maverick McNealy (Source: Getty)

Maverick McNealy was paired with Harris English and Nick Taylor in the Round 1 of the Genesis Invitational. As part of Tee No. 10, the trio teed off at 2:20 pm ET.

Here are the full tee times and pairings of Round 1 of the Genesis Invitational (please note all times are in ET):

Tee No. 1

12:30 p.m. – Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin

12:41 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:52 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns

1:03 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

1:14 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim

1:25 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens

1:36 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee

1:47 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im

1:58 p.m. – Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood

2:09 p.m. – Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth

2:20 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

2:31 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, Danny List

Tee No. 10

12:30 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Højgaard

12:41 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners

12:52 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala

1:03 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

1:14 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott

1:25 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger, Andrew Novak

1:36 p.m. – Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

1:47 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young

1:58 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Day

2:09 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin

2:20 p.m. – Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy

2:31 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman

