The Genesis Invitational 2025 tee times and pairing for Round 1 explored

The PGA Tour will head to San Diego this week for the Genesis Invitational 2025, which will take place from Thursday, February 13, to Sunday, February 16, at Torrey Pines South Course. This will be the third signature event of the season.

The Tiger Woods-hosted event is being played at Torrey Pines due to wildfire concerns at its regular venue, Riviera Golf Course in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. This week's event will feature a $20 million purse, with the winner taking home $4 million.

The first round of the Genesis Invitational 2025 will begin on Thursday, February 13, at 12:30 p.m. ET, with Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, and Ben Griffin teeing off from the first hole. Simultaneously, Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, and Rasmus Højgaard will begin from the tenth tee.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is grouped with Collin Morikawa and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama for the opening round of the Genesis Invitational 2025. The trio will tee off from the first tee at 2:20 p.m. ET as the penultimate group of the day. Rory McIlroy, one of the favorites this week, will tee off at 1:14 p.m. ET from the tenth hole, alongside Viktor Hovland and Adam Scott.

The Genesis Invitational 2025 Round 1 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee times for the Genesis Invitational 2025, Day 1:

Tee 1

12:30 pm - Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin

Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin 12:41 pm - Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12:52 pm - Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns

Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns 1:03 pm - J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An 1:14 pm - Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim

Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim 1:25 pm - Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens

Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens 1:36 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee

Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee 1:47 pm - Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im

Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im 1:58 pm - Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood

Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood 2:09 pm - Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Jordan Spieth

Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Jordan Spieth 2:20 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa 2:31 pm - J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, Danny List

Tee 10

12:30 pm - Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Hojgaard

Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Hojgaard 12:41 pm - Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners

Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners 12:52 pm - Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala

Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala 0:03 pm - Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas 1:14 pm - Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott

Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott 1:25 pm - Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger, Andrew Novak

Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger, Andrew Novak 1:36 pm - Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland 1:47 pm - Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young

Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young 1:58 pm - Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Day

Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Day 2:09 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin

Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin 2:20 pm - Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy

Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy 2:31 pm - Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman

