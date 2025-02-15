  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • WATCH: Scottie Scheffler's "rebuild my swing" joke after taking a share of the lead at the Genesis Invitational

WATCH: Scottie Scheffler's "rebuild my swing" joke after taking a share of the lead at the Genesis Invitational

By Ira Deokule
Modified Feb 15, 2025 21:22 GMT
PGA: The Genesis Invitational - Second Round - Source: Imagn
In Picture: Scottie Scheffler at the Genesis Invitational 2025 (Source: Imagn)

Scottie Scheffler struggled with his driver in Round 2 of the Genesis Invitational on Friday. He finished the round trailing leader Davis Thompson by one stroke.

Ad

Scheffler had quite an eventful day at Torrey Pines on Friday. He almost lost his balance while trying to hit a shot from the bunker slope. Although the World No. 1 easily made the +4 weekend cut, he largely struggled with his driving skills.

In fact, at one point, Scheffler was even tied for the lead before eventually being surpassed by Davis Thompson. While talking to the media, the former was asked whether the struggles were part of getting back into "season form" or if something was off. The star golfer had a hilarious answer to this.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm probably going to go rebuild my swing this afternoon. Yeah, that's probably it."
Ad

Scottie Scheffler did, in fact, go to the driving range for a quick session with his driver afterward. In Round 3 of the Genesis Invitational, he is placed second and is currently two strokes behind Thompson (at the time of writing).

When did Scottie Scheffler tee off in Round 3 of Genesis Invitational?

Scottie Scheffler at the Genesis Invitational 2025 (Source: Getty)
Scottie Scheffler at the Genesis Invitational 2025 (Source: Getty)

Scottie Scheffler teed off at 2:35 pm ET with Davis Thompson. The duo are currently the leaderboard toppers with scores of 7-under and 9-under respectively.

Ad

Here are the full tee times and pairings for Round 3 (please note all times are in ET):

  • 10:00 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon
  • 10:10 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Sahith Theegala
  • 10:20 a.m. – Jason Day, Lucas Glover
  • 10:30 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee
  • 10:40 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Ben Griffin
  • 10:50 a.m. – Brian Harman, Will Zalatoris
  • 11:00 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 11:10 a.m. – Corey Conners, J.T. Poston
  • 11:25 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler
  • 11:35 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Harris English
  • 11:45 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Keegan Bradley
  • 11:55 a.m. – Sam Burns, Tony Finau
  • 12:05 p.m. – Max Greyserman, J.J. Spaun
  • 12:15 p.m. – Maverick McNealy, Collin Morikawa
  • 12:25 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Nick Taylor
  • 12:40 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim
  • 12:50 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Adam Scott
  • 1:00 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Kevin Yu
  • 1:10 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Patrick Cantlay
  • 1:20 p.m. – Michael Kim, Russell Henley
  • 1:30 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 1:40 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Jake Knapp
  • 1:55 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Wyndham Clark
  • 2:05 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Seamus Power
  • 2:15 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Rodgers
  • 2:25 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Rory McIlroy
  • 2:35 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Scottie Scheffler

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी