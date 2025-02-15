WATCH: Scottie Scheffler's "rebuild my swing" joke after taking a share of the lead at the Genesis Invitational

Scottie Scheffler struggled with his driver in Round 2 of the Genesis Invitational on Friday. He finished the round trailing leader Davis Thompson by one stroke.

Scheffler had quite an eventful day at Torrey Pines on Friday. He almost lost his balance while trying to hit a shot from the bunker slope. Although the World No. 1 easily made the +4 weekend cut, he largely struggled with his driving skills.

In fact, at one point, Scheffler was even tied for the lead before eventually being surpassed by Davis Thompson. While talking to the media, the former was asked whether the struggles were part of getting back into "season form" or if something was off. The star golfer had a hilarious answer to this.

"I'm probably going to go rebuild my swing this afternoon. Yeah, that's probably it."

Scottie Scheffler did, in fact, go to the driving range for a quick session with his driver afterward. In Round 3 of the Genesis Invitational, he is placed second and is currently two strokes behind Thompson (at the time of writing).

When did Scottie Scheffler tee off in Round 3 of Genesis Invitational?

Scottie Scheffler at the Genesis Invitational 2025 (Source: Getty)

Scottie Scheffler teed off at 2:35 pm ET with Davis Thompson. The duo are currently the leaderboard toppers with scores of 7-under and 9-under respectively.

Here are the full tee times and pairings for Round 3 (please note all times are in ET):

10:00 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon

10:10 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Sahith Theegala

10:20 a.m. – Jason Day, Lucas Glover

10:30 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee

10:40 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Ben Griffin

10:50 a.m. – Brian Harman, Will Zalatoris

11:00 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Mackenzie Hughes

11:10 a.m. – Corey Conners, J.T. Poston

11:25 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler

11:35 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Harris English

11:45 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Keegan Bradley

11:55 a.m. – Sam Burns, Tony Finau

12:05 p.m. – Max Greyserman, J.J. Spaun

12:15 p.m. – Maverick McNealy, Collin Morikawa

12:25 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Nick Taylor

12:40 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim

12:50 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Adam Scott

1:00 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Kevin Yu

1:10 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Patrick Cantlay

1:20 p.m. – Michael Kim, Russell Henley

1:30 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Tommy Fleetwood

1:40 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Jake Knapp

1:55 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Wyndham Clark

2:05 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Seamus Power

2:15 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Rodgers

2:25 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Rory McIlroy

2:35 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Scottie Scheffler

