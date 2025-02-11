2025 Genesis Invitational: How to watch, TV schedule, radio & more

The 2025 Genesis Invitational is set to kick off on Thursday, February 13, at The Torrey Pines Golf Course. This year, The Genesis Invitational has been relocated from its traditional home, Riviera Country Club, due to the damaging Los Angeles wildfires.

The Genesis Invitational is the third signature event on the PGA Tour, preceded by– The Sentry and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It is a limited-field event featuring top players who will be competing for a total prize purse of $20 million. The winner of the event will leave with $4 million and 700 FedExCup points.

Here is the complete event schedule, including streaming and broadcast times (ET) and the channels airing the tournament:

Thursday, February 13: first round

10:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. ESPN+

4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Golf Channel

4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. NBC Sports App

2:00 - 8:00 p.m. PGA Tour Radio

Friday, February 14: second round

10:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. on ESPN+

4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Golf Channel

4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. NBC Sports App

2:00 - 8:00 p.m. PGA Tour Radio

Saturday, February 15: third round

10:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. on ESPN+

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Golf Channel

3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. CBS

3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m NBC & NBC Sports App

2:00 - 7:00 p.m. PGA Tour Radio

Sunday, February 16: final round

9:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Golf Channel

3:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. CBS & Paramount+

3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. CBSSports.com & CBS Sports App

3:00 p.m. - 7:p.m NBC & NBC Sports App

1:00 - 6:30 p.m. PGA Tour Radio

2025 Genesis Invitational prize money payout

The Genesis Invitational is a star-studded event featuring top players such as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama. The players who received sponsor exemptions include Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland, and Min Woo Lee.

Tiger Woods also got a special sponsor exemption and was set to compete in the event. However, he withdrew from the tournament due to the recent loss of his mother, Kultida Woods.

Here’s a breakdown of the 2025 Genesis Invitational's prize money payout:

1st $4,000,000

2nd $2,200,000

3rd $1,400,000

4th $1,000,000

5th $840,000

6th $760,000

7th $700,000

8th $646,000

9th $600,000

10th $556,000

11th $514,000

12th $472,000

13th $430,000

14th $389,000

15th $369,000

16th $349,000

17th $329,000

18th $309,000

19th $289,000

20th $269,000

21st $250,000

22nd $233,000

23rd $216,000

24th $ 200,000

25th $184,000

26th $168,000

27th $161,000

28th $154,000

29th $147,000

30th $140,000

31st $133,000

32nd $126,000

33rd $119,000

34th $114,000

35th $109,000

36th $104,000

37th $99,000

38th $94,000

39th $90,000

40th $86,000

41st $82,000

42nd $78,000

43rd $74,000

44th $70,000

45th $66,000

46th $62,000

47th $58,000

48th $56,000

49th $54,000

50th $52,000

