2025 Genesis Invitational: How to watch, TV schedule, radio & more

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Feb 11, 2025 00:36 GMT
PGA: The Genesis Invitational - Final Round - Source: Imagn

The 2025 Genesis Invitational is set to kick off on Thursday, February 13, at The Torrey Pines Golf Course. This year, The Genesis Invitational has been relocated from its traditional home, Riviera Country Club, due to the damaging Los Angeles wildfires.

The Genesis Invitational is the third signature event on the PGA Tour, preceded by– The Sentry and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It is a limited-field event featuring top players who will be competing for a total prize purse of $20 million. The winner of the event will leave with $4 million and 700 FedExCup points.

Here is the complete event schedule, including streaming and broadcast times (ET) and the channels airing the tournament:

Thursday, February 13: first round

  • 10:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. ESPN+
  • 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Golf Channel
  • 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. NBC Sports App
  • 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. PGA Tour Radio

Friday, February 14: second round

  • 10:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. on ESPN+
  • 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Golf Channel
  • 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. NBC Sports App
  • 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. PGA Tour Radio

Saturday, February 15: third round

  • 10:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. on ESPN+
  • 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Golf Channel
  • 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. CBS
  • 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m NBC & NBC Sports App
  • 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. PGA Tour Radio

Sunday, February 16: final round

  • 9:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+
  • 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Golf Channel
  • 3:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. CBS & Paramount+
  • 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. CBSSports.com & CBS Sports App
  • 3:00 p.m. - 7:p.m NBC & NBC Sports App
  • 1:00 - 6:30 p.m. PGA Tour Radio

2025 Genesis Invitational prize money payout

The Genesis Invitational is a star-studded event featuring top players such as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama. The players who received sponsor exemptions include Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland, and Min Woo Lee.

Tiger Woods also got a special sponsor exemption and was set to compete in the event. However, he withdrew from the tournament due to the recent loss of his mother, Kultida Woods.

Here’s a breakdown of the 2025 Genesis Invitational's prize money payout:

  • 1st $4,000,000
  • 2nd $2,200,000
  • 3rd $1,400,000
  • 4th $1,000,000
  • 5th $840,000
  • 6th $760,000
  • 7th $700,000
  • 8th $646,000
  • 9th $600,000
  • 10th $556,000
  • 11th $514,000
  • 12th $472,000
  • 13th $430,000
  • 14th $389,000
  • 15th $369,000
  • 16th $349,000
  • 17th $329,000
  • 18th $309,000
  • 19th $289,000
  • 20th $269,000
  • 21st $250,000
  • 22nd $233,000
  • 23rd $216,000
  • 24th $ 200,000
  • 25th $184,000
  • 26th $168,000
  • 27th $161,000
  • 28th $154,000
  • 29th $147,000
  • 30th $140,000
  • 31st $133,000
  • 32nd $126,000
  • 33rd $119,000
  • 34th $114,000
  • 35th $109,000
  • 36th $104,000
  • 37th $99,000
  • 38th $94,000
  • 39th $90,000
  • 40th $86,000
  • 41st $82,000
  • 42nd $78,000
  • 43rd $74,000
  • 44th $70,000
  • 45th $66,000
  • 46th $62,000
  • 47th $58,000
  • 48th $56,000
  • 49th $54,000
  • 50th $52,000
Edited by Pratham K Sharma
